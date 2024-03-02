Ian McGeechan: Why saying yes to Doncaster took 'about five seconds'
Ian McGeechan says it took him five seconds to take Doncaster Knights chairman Steve Lloyd up on his offer to become the Championship club’s new consultant director of rugby.
While still heavily involved in the game through his media work, the Lions legend has not been actively involved at club level since he left Yorkshire Carnegie in May 2019.
The 77-year-old, though, jumped at the chance to not only mentor young head coach Joe Ford but also help Doncaster become the focal point for young talent in the county.
Speaking to RugbyPass, the former Scotland and Lions player and coach said: “I enjoy Steve’s company. We have known each other now for over 10 years, and we have been on committees together and things, and at the moment we are looking at the best way we can set up the academy in Yorkshire.
“We were just talking about it and said, well did I fancy having a look at it and having an overview of the club as a consultant DoR. I’m pleased we had that conversation. I thought about it for about five seconds, and I thought, ‘I’d like to do that’.
????? ??????? | A Knight for the Knights ?
Read here??https://t.co/kSJXFIgdjp pic.twitter.com/hiNwk3TmaV
— Doncaster Knights ? (@DoncasterKnight) February 29, 2024
“It’s a good set-up. They have got young players, Joe is a good young coach and I’d just like to be able to think I can support and mentor him a little bit and help the next generation.
“I have always got on well with Joe and had good conversations with him (when together at Leeds) and he is turning into a very good coach, which is what the game wants and needs.
“For me, it’s nice. I can just try and use the experience and knowledge I have built up and share it with him, the staff and the players to make it as good and, hopefully, as happy a place as possible.”
Having won it all at Wasps, the most successful of his coaching spells in the Premiership, McGeechan last took charge of a team at Leeds in 2015 – for two games in a caretaker capacity after Gary Mercer and then Tommy McGhee lost their jobs in yet another turbulent year for the Headingley club.
However, McGeechan has made it clear that current head coach Joe Ford would be leading the rugby operation at Doncaster whose director of rugby, until he quit on February 19, was Steve Boden.
“We have agreed Joe is responsible for the rugby and I’m really a sounding board for him,” said McGeechan, who was made a knight of the realm in 2009.
“So yes, I will be involved in talking about the rugby, looking at things, analysing aspects of the games when the team is playing and just being there for any conversations he [Joe] wants to have, and to also help in some of the other wider aspects of the director of rugby role which are a bit more away directly from the team.”
Bringing the Yorkshire academy to Castle Park will be front and centre of his focus in this respect. Currently the RFU fund and run the Yorkshire academy, which has had no fixed abode since Carnegie lost the license in 2020.
As such, any Premiership-standard players are lost to the region between the ages of 18 and 23. Depending on the funding structure agreed in the new professional game partnership agreement, which is due to be signed off in a matter of weeks, Doncaster would be the perfect fit given its excellent training and playing facilities.
“I have been working in the background a little bit on the academy set-up since it came back into RFU hands and it is just part of the ongoing conversations at the moment with the new agreement between RFU and PRL,” he said.
“There is an agreement that there will be a Yorkshire academy and I certainly have ideas on the best template for it and how it can develop the best Yorkshire talent, and it makes a lot of sense for that to be directed through the top Championship club (Doncaster) or Premiership 2 if it comes that.
“There is no doubt there is a strong base of talent and numbers. The players have to go through somewhere at the top end of the academy and it should be a Yorkshire club. To do it properly it has to be through Doncaster. They are head and shoulders ahead of everyone else at the moment.
“If the talent stays, it keeps developing. The Yorkshire identity is kept and the players stay with their friends. At the moment they are having to go outside Yorkshire and they shouldn’t have to. There is no doubt we lose players because some don’t want to do that.
“If Doncaster are still in the Championship, Steve Lloyd has got a very good attitude about it all. If there is an obvious potential Premiership or potential England player there would be an arrangement to put them into a Premiership club, so it makes it a genuine pathway.”
McGeechan couldn’t have come back into the Championship at a more tumultuous time for the league with its relevance to the overall structure of English rugby being fiercely debated.
“There has been a lot of discussion about what the top end of the game looks like best so in the next 12 to 18 months there will probably be some significant developments. I shall await and see.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments