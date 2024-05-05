Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup
Toulouse player rating: The aristocrats of European rugby got it done in end but it didn’t come without a scare from Gallagher Premiership mavericks Harlequins, who traded tries with Ugo Mola’s side for the best part of 70 minutes.
Here’s how we rate the Toulouse players.
1. Cyril Baille – 7
Held firm in the scrum, providing a stable platform despite the pressure from Harlequins’ pack. Worked tirelessly in defence and contributed well in open play but couldn’t always break through Harlequins’ strong defensive line.
2. Peato Mauvaka – 8
Handled brilliantly in the lead-up to Toulouse’s first try and was a formidable presence on both sides of the ball. Probably Toulouse’s most effective forward ball carrier.
3. Dorian Aldegheri – 6
Ultimately edged his battle with loosehead Fin Baxter in the scrum but improved as the match went on. Put in some dominant hits in open play.
4. Thibaud Flament – 7.5
Dominant in the lineout and delivered several important tackles to disrupt Harlequins’ attacking flow. Took his try well from close range on 26 minutes at the expense of Chandler Cunnigham-South.
5. Emmanuel Meafou – 7
The giant second row carried hard and delivered thunderous hits, slowing Harlequins’ progress at critical moments and compounding their misery as a ball carrier. Thoroughly unpleasant to tackle.
6. Francois Cros – 7
As usual lead the tackle count for the French side. The French flanker was machine-like in defence and at the breakdown, even if he was wrong-footed by Tyrone Green.
7. Jack Willis – 7
Despite not reaching the heights of his last Investec Champions Cup outing, he delivered a solid performance against his English countrymen. Made crucial tackles and proved disruptive at the breakdown.
8. Alexandre Roumat – 6
Worked hard in defence but was somewhat overshadowed by his teammates and the Harlequins back row.
9. Antoine Dupont – 9
Controlled the tempo with slick passing and dangerous runs, keeping Harlequins’ defence guessing throughout. Scored twice and looks even sharper after being on the SVNS circuit, consistently posing a threat with his speed and vision. His head-to-head with Jamieson Gibson-Park in the final will be box office.
10. Romain Ntamack – 8
Commanded the game’s pace with tactical kicks and sharp passing that opened up Harlequins’ defence, most notably with a sublime pass for Matthis Lebel’s opening try.
11. Matthis Lebel – 6
Troubled Harlequins with his speed and agility on the wing, consistently threatening the line, taking his opening try well with just 3 minutes on the clock. Against that his mismanagement of a Louis Lynagh kick directly led to a try for catch and drive try for Harlequins.
12. Pita Ahki – 5
Defended poorly against Marcus Smith for Harlequins’ first try but had a hard day at the office containing Harlequins’ midfield. Struggled to impose himself with ball in hand.
13. Paul Costes – 7
His defence creaked at times but his high rugby IQ was on show in attack, helping to set up Dupont’s first try with a street-smart awareness for his dink through.
– Mais pourquoi ils sautent pas en touche ?! Ouais bah c’est ça! rattrappez vous en marquant un essai de 80m…
Ils ont des cannes et de l’envie au @StadeToulousain ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/7eZlvNivRq
— Investec Champions Cup France (@ChampionsCup_FR) May 5, 2024
14. Juan Cruz Mallia – y
Smart runs and a solid presence on the wing but lacked opportunities. Pounced in the 67th minute to put daylight between the home side and the visitors.
15. Blair Kinghorn – 5
A few unforced errors marred an otherwise decent performance. Hard to fault him for his failed attempt at stopping Cadan Murley in the corner. His kicking was reasonable.
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Julien Marchand – 7
What a player to spring from the bench. Provided stability in the scrum and bolstered defensive efforts.
17. Rodrigue Neti – 6
Added fresh energy to the pack and performed well in set-pieces.
18. Joel Merkler – 6
Competent ball-carrying and reliable scrummaging.
19. Richie Arnold – 6
The giant Aussie brought some extra physicality and support in the lineout, even if he cost his teammates a turnover.
20. Mathis Castro – 6
Relentless at the breakdown in his short spell on the pitch.
21. Paul Graou – NA
Unused.
22. Santiago Chocobares – NA
Not on long enough to rate.
23. Thomas Ramos – 8
His vision and precise kicking kept Harlequins under constant pressure after he came on and his goal-kicking accuracy was helpful to say the least.
Comments on RugbyPass
Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.1 Go to comments
I’m sorry. That second half was far from enthralling. It was painful to watch.1 Go to comments
Very generous! If you’d missed the game, reading this you’d conclude that it was the Quins front row that cost them the game. Marler getting a blanket 6 for his demented contribution to the game. Puzzling.1 Go to comments
Can’t see Toulouse beating Leinster at this rate.7 Go to comments
ADP was having a very average game until winning that penalty for Toulouse, sticking his big head in the way. “The head of God”?7 Go to comments
Harlequins doing their best to do as little damage as possible with all the possession. Looks like they skipped catch and pass drills this week.7 Go to comments
Seeing pictures of Jacques high-fiving it with Irish players breaks my heart. Too soon. I need more time.1 Go to comments
quins is all over the place. The minute they get the ball they panic. Quins can still win tho just need to win all rucks otherwise just don't bother.7 Go to comments
Great wins for the male & female kiwi sides. Ireland not far away..1 Go to comments
Why is this dude getting so much coverage? Usually knobs like this get cancelled.2 Go to comments
Wow. What was that? A 3 million word meandering article about what exactly?2 Go to comments
Nice piece of writing. And yes the Sharks pulled a rabbit from the hat and were a little lucky with that penalty try that wasn’t given… however the Sharks (with their resources) should be way more consistent and should be putting teams like Claremont away for breakfast. I expect more from them and hope they kick on now.8 Go to comments
Just what the Sharks needed to get things going in the right direction Defence on the outside really creates havoc for the whole team and needs to be addressed.8 Go to comments
Well done guys both teams will be ready to play knockout rugby.1 Go to comments
Surprised that Ramos isn't starting at 15. But what a squad of galacticos!2 Go to comments
Why is it a snub? What journalistic garbage is that? Sure the guy is a great player, but there are plenty of loose forwards and not all of them can be Springboks. Also, I know of no-one who doubts Rassie’s judgment. South Africa has a conveyor belt of loose forwards that just keeps producing, so the competition is intense. I certainly wish him well, but there is no entitlement and there is no snub.17 Go to comments
Skelton may be brought back for the Wallabies so that would be the only reason that may hinder Wilson. Easily the form, most skilful and game IQ of any Oz 8. Valentini’s best and favourite position is 6, but lineouts may be an issue with Skelton, Valentini and Wilson. Will be interesting what Schmidt goes for but for me Wilson should be picked on form. Schmidt rewards work rate, skill and consistency. All that glitters every so often won’t be in contention. Greely is one of those players that has a knack of making the right decision. A coach is going to love him because he knows week in week out he’s going to get the job done. The second try Greely wasn’t the guy who made the initial break it was Flook, Greely was at the bottom of the ruck when Flook was off along the sideline. Greely got up and made the effort to catch up with play but also read the play nicely and hit the pass from Campbell at pace and then held the pass beautifully to Ryan.6 Go to comments
Spot on Ben. Dead right. Havili looked great at 10. Easily the highest rugby IQ of any NZ player these days. Getting a kick charged down is a result of getting used to adjusting your depth to the line at 10, which he will sort out with time. But other than that it was an outstanding first effort in that position this year. I think the NZ media has misunderstood this directive from Razor. Havili might rank behind B Barrett this year, but Beuden is 33 this month and won't last much longer. DMaC is great but flaky and not really a test match animal (his efforts in Dunedin versus Aus last year for example). If Razor can't have Mounga, DMaC is too unstructured for Razor (and is just too small for test rugby). Havili will end up our first choice first five, and in partnership with Jodie will be excellent. Two triple threat operators in tandem, and big bodies and tough tacklers to boot. Jordoe will be the ABs goal kicker. I am an Aucklander and Blues (and Warriors) fan, but Havili at 10 is going to be sensational in time… he can be the best first five in the world by the end of this year. No question.6 Go to comments
Sharks deserved to be far further back by the last quarter. Their tackling was awful, their set pieces were disappointing, their defensive organization was poor (especially on the Kok side of the D line), they kept making unnecessary errors, and they never looked like cracking the Clermont defense during those first 60m. Masuku kept them in touch, with some help from the Clermont generosity on penalty opportunities. Agree with the writer of this article. It was belligerence, and ability to raise their pressure game just enough, that turned the last quarter into a Bok-style shutout. Clermont have a reputation of not playing the full 80m, and there was a bit of that for sure. But, quite often when the intensity of a team drops off in the last quarter credit is due to the opponent for tiring them out. At 60m, with the Kok try, you thought that just maybe the game was on. At 70m, with the Mapimpi contribution, one felt that Clermont were fading, while facing a team that would maintain the pressure game through the final whistle. Good win in the end, but the Sharks are still playing way below their potential. And with their resources, and a coach that has had enough time to figure things out, they are running out of excuses.8 Go to comments
Good riddance1 Go to comments