Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Toulouse player rating: The aristocrats of European rugby got it done in end but it didn’t come without a scare from Gallagher Premiership mavericks Harlequins, who traded tries with Ugo Mola’s side for the best part of 70 minutes.

Here’s how we rate the Toulouse players.

1. Cyril Baille – 7

Held firm in the scrum, providing a stable platform despite the pressure from Harlequins’ pack. Worked tirelessly in defence and contributed well in open play but couldn’t always break through Harlequins’ strong defensive line.

2. Peato Mauvaka – 8

Handled brilliantly in the lead-up to Toulouse’s first try and was a formidable presence on both sides of the ball. Probably Toulouse’s most effective forward ball carrier.

3. Dorian Aldegheri – 6

Ultimately edged his battle with loosehead Fin Baxter in the scrum but improved as the match went on. Put in some dominant hits in open play.

Set Plays 8 Scrums 3 88% Scrum Win % 67% 9 Lineout 15 100% Lineout Win % 80% 7 Restarts Received 5 100% Restarts Received Win % 100%

4. Thibaud Flament – 7.5

Dominant in the lineout and delivered several important tackles to disrupt Harlequins’ attacking flow. Took his try well from close range on 26 minutes at the expense of Chandler Cunnigham-South.

5. Emmanuel Meafou – 7

The giant second row carried hard and delivered thunderous hits, slowing Harlequins’ progress at critical moments and compounding their misery as a ball carrier. Thoroughly unpleasant to tackle.

6. Francois Cros – 7

As usual lead the tackle count for the French side. The French flanker was machine-like in defence and at the breakdown, even if he was wrong-footed by Tyrone Green.

7. Jack Willis – 7

Despite not reaching the heights of his last Investec Champions Cup outing, he delivered a solid performance against his English countrymen. Made crucial tackles and proved disruptive at the breakdown.

8. Alexandre Roumat – 6

Worked hard in defence but was somewhat overshadowed by his teammates and the Harlequins back row.

Territory 18% 28% 19% 34% 53% Territory 46%

9. Antoine Dupont – 9

Controlled the tempo with slick passing and dangerous runs, keeping Harlequins’ defence guessing throughout. Scored twice and looks even sharper after being on the SVNS circuit, consistently posing a threat with his speed and vision. His head-to-head with Jamieson Gibson-Park in the final will be box office.

10. Romain Ntamack – 8

Commanded the game’s pace with tactical kicks and sharp passing that opened up Harlequins’ defence, most notably with a sublime pass for Matthis Lebel’s opening try.

11. Matthis Lebel – 6

Troubled Harlequins with his speed and agility on the wing, consistently threatening the line, taking his opening try well with just 3 minutes on the clock. Against that his mismanagement of a Louis Lynagh kick directly led to a try for catch and drive try for Harlequins.

12. Pita Ahki – 5

Defended poorly against Marcus Smith for Harlequins’ first try but had a hard day at the office containing Harlequins’ midfield. Struggled to impose himself with ball in hand.

13. Paul Costes – 7

His defence creaked at times but his high rugby IQ was on show in attack, helping to set up Dupont’s first try with a street-smart awareness for his dink through.

– Mais pourquoi ils sautent pas en touche ?! Ouais bah c’est ça! rattrappez vous en marquant un essai de 80m… Ils ont des cannes et de l’envie au @StadeToulousain ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/7eZlvNivRq — Investec Champions Cup France (@ChampionsCup_FR) May 5, 2024

14. Juan Cruz Mallia – y

Smart runs and a solid presence on the wing but lacked opportunities. Pounced in the 67th minute to put daylight between the home side and the visitors.

15. Blair Kinghorn – 5

A few unforced errors marred an otherwise decent performance. Hard to fault him for his failed attempt at stopping Cadan Murley in the corner. His kicking was reasonable.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Julien Marchand – 7

What a player to spring from the bench. Provided stability in the scrum and bolstered defensive efforts.

17. Rodrigue Neti – 6

Added fresh energy to the pack and performed well in set-pieces.

18. Joel Merkler – 6

Competent ball-carrying and reliable scrummaging.

19. Richie Arnold – 6

The giant Aussie brought some extra physicality and support in the lineout, even if he cost his teammates a turnover.

20. Mathis Castro – 6

Relentless at the breakdown in his short spell on the pitch.

21. Paul Graou – NA

Unused.

22. Santiago Chocobares – NA

Not on long enough to rate.

23. Thomas Ramos – 8

His vision and precise kicking kept Harlequins under constant pressure after he came on and his goal-kicking accuracy was helpful to say the least.