Dupont and Ntamack start as Toulouse name team for Quins

France stars Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack have both been named to start as Toulouse named their side to take on Harlequins in the Investec Champions Cup clash this Sunday at Stadium de Toulouse.

The starting XV features Cyril Baille at loosehead alongside Peato Mauvaka at hooker and Dorian Aldegheri at tighthead, completing the front row.

In the engine room Emmanuel Meafou partners with Thibaud Flament, while the back row consists of Francois Cros, Jack Willis, and captain Antoine Dupont as scrum-half. Romain Ntamack is at fly-half with Pita Ahki and Pierre-Louis Barassi in the centres.

The back three include Matthis Lebel, Juan Cruz Mallia, and Blair Kinghorn.

The bench includes players like Julien Marchand and Richie Arnold.

The fixture between five time winners Stade Toulousain and Harlequins at the 33,150-capacity Le Stadium in Toulouse on Sunday also sold out within hours.

TOULOUSE:

1 Cyril Baille

2 Peato Mauvaka

3 Dorian Aldegheri

4 Thibaud Flament

5 Emmanuel Meafou

6 Francois Cros

7 Jack Willis

8 Alexandre Roumat

9 Antoine Dupont

10 Romain Ntamack

11 Matthis Lebel

12 Pita Ahki

13 Paul Costes

14 Juan Cruz Mallia

15 Blair Kinghorn

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Julien Marchand

17 Rodrigue Neti

18 Joel Merkler

19 Richie Arnold

20 Mathis Castro

21 Paul Graou

22 Santiago Chocobares

23 Thomas Ramos

Stade Toulousain v Harlequins

Sunday 5 May, 1600 (local), Le Stadium, Toulouse

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

France TV / beIN Sports / TNT Sports / ITV / SuperSport / FloRugby