Dupont and Ntamack start as Toulouse name team for Quins
France stars Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack have both been named to start as Toulouse named their side to take on Harlequins in the Investec Champions Cup clash this Sunday at Stadium de Toulouse.
The starting XV features Cyril Baille at loosehead alongside Peato Mauvaka at hooker and Dorian Aldegheri at tighthead, completing the front row.
In the engine room Emmanuel Meafou partners with Thibaud Flament, while the back row consists of Francois Cros, Jack Willis, and captain Antoine Dupont as scrum-half. Romain Ntamack is at fly-half with Pita Ahki and Pierre-Louis Barassi in the centres.
The back three include Matthis Lebel, Juan Cruz Mallia, and Blair Kinghorn.
The bench includes players like Julien Marchand and Richie Arnold.
The fixture between five time winners Stade Toulousain and Harlequins at the 33,150-capacity Le Stadium in Toulouse on Sunday also sold out within hours.
TOULOUSE:
1 Cyril Baille
2 Peato Mauvaka
3 Dorian Aldegheri
4 Thibaud Flament
5 Emmanuel Meafou
6 Francois Cros
7 Jack Willis
8 Alexandre Roumat
9 Antoine Dupont
10 Romain Ntamack
11 Matthis Lebel
12 Pita Ahki
13 Paul Costes
14 Juan Cruz Mallia
15 Blair Kinghorn
REPLACEMENTS:
16 Julien Marchand
17 Rodrigue Neti
18 Joel Merkler
19 Richie Arnold
20 Mathis Castro
21 Paul Graou
22 Santiago Chocobares
23 Thomas Ramos
Stade Toulousain v Harlequins
Sunday 5 May, 1600 (local), Le Stadium, Toulouse
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
France TV / beIN Sports / TNT Sports / ITV / SuperSport / FloRugby
