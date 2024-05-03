Brown handed lengthy ban for 'disrespecting the authority' of official

Leicester Tigers fullback Mike Brown has been given a five-week ban by the RFU for “disrespecting the authority of a match official” in his side’s loss to Bristol Bears at the weekend.

The 38-year-old was shown two yellow cards by referee Matthew Carley for two offences at the breakdown, one a technical offence and the other foul play, which resulted in a red card. He was also charged this week for conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game, contrary to RFU Rule 5.12 for verbally abusing/disrespecting the authority of the match officials.

While an independent disciplinary panel adjudged there should be no further punishment for his two yellow cards, the former England fullback has been banned for five weeks for his conduct involving the match official.

Three of those five weeks, however, are suspended until the end of next season providing Brown gives a presentation on the values of the game.

As a result, the fullback will miss Leicester’s friendly clash with Georgian outfit Black Lion on Friday and the Gallagher Premiership meeting with Sale Sharks. He will be available to return against Exeter Chiefs on May 18.

Chair of the panel Philip Evans KC said: “The player accepted the charge of conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game by disrespecting the authority of a match official.

“The panel suspended the player for five weeks, three of which are suspended until the end of the 24/25 season and on condition that the player gives a presentation on the values of the game which is to be recorded and shared with the RFU for educational use and to help demonstrate why such behaviour will not be tolerated in rugby.

“The player also received two yellow cards in the match which he did not challenge.

“The applicable sanction where one card is for a technical offence and one is for foul play is sending off sufficient and in the absence of any aggravating features specific to this matter (the misconduct being brought as a separate charge), this was the sanction applied.”

Brown’s second yellow card on 70 minutes was hugely influential on the result as Bristol scored two tries in the final ten minutes to sneak an unexpected 21-19 win at Welford Road.