Bulls keep in URC title contention with dominating win over Stormers

The Bulls kept themselves firmly in United Rugby Championship title contention by defeating fierce South African rivals the Stormers 40-22 at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar scored two tries, and there were also touchdowns for wing Canan Moodie and scrum-half Embrose Papier as the Bulls recorded an eighth league win from 11 starts this season in bonus-point fashion.

Fly-half Johan Goosen complemented those scores by kicking 20 points from four penalties and four conversions in Pretoria, with the Bulls repeatedly punishing Stormers’ poor discipline.

Wing Ben Loader, flanker Evan Roos and replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter crossed for the Stormers, while Manie Libbok booted a penalty and two conversions, but they were unable to threaten a Bulls team that always had control up-front.