Three-try Glasgow claim hard-fought win at Benetton

Glasgow Warriors were made to battle for their 19-9 win over Benetton at Stadio Monigo in the United Rugby Championship. Hooker Johnny Matthews went over for his 11th try of the season.

The Warriors also breached the Benetton defence through Stafford McDowell and Tom Jordan, with Ross Thompson and Duncan Weir adding conversions. Full-back Jacob Umaga kicked three penalties for Benetton.

Glasgow broke the deadlock with seven minutes on the clock as hooker Matthews collected a ball from the back of a short lineout and coasted unopposed over the line. They went over for a second time five minutes before the break.

A neat kick over the top from scrum-half Jamie Dobie opened up the Benetton defence and Facundo Cordero hacked the ball forward for McDowall to touch down and Thompson sent over the conversion for a 12-0 lead.

Benetton finally got on the scoreboard four minutes after the restart when full-back Umaga converted a straight-forward penalty. The Italians took confidence from that and a spell of continued pressure was rewarded with another Umaga penalty as they penned Glasgow in their own 22.

Glasgow prop Lucio Sordoni was fortunate to be only yellow carded after catching Thomas Gallo up high with his forearm in the loose. Benetton turned down two kickable penalties with Sordoni off the pitch in favour of kicking to the corner but failed to take advantage of the 14-man Warriors.

But shortly after Sordoni returned Umaga elected for a shot at goal and kicked his third penalty off the afternoon to make it a three-point game with eight minutes remaining. However, Glasgow immediately hit back to go over for the third time.

Again it was a chipped kick forward from Dobie that McDowell claimed. He drew the defender before flipping wide for Jordan to cross for a simple try with Weir adding the simple conversion.