Glasgow statement: Six Nations campaign over for Sione Tuipulotu

Glasgow boss Franco Smith has confirmed that midfielder Sione Tuipulotu won’t be available to Scotland for their closing two matches in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

The 27-year-old limped out of last weekend’s Calcutta Cup win over England, exiting the action at Scottish Gas Murrayfield shortly after the start of the second half with a knee injury that he wasn’t able to run off.

The Scots went on to win 30-21 to clinch their fourth successive success over the English and move to second on the Six Nations table, six points behind title favourites Ireland whom they visit in round five on March 16 a week after their trip to take on Italy in Rome.

They will play those games without Tuipulotu wearing the No12 shirt following Glasgow’s confirmation that he could miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

A statement read: “Glasgow Warriors and Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu could be sidelined for up to three months, club head coach Franco Smith has confirmed.

“Tuipulotu picked up a knee injury during the national team’s weekend victory over England. Glasgow head coach Franco Smith said Tuipulotu’s injury is ‘not as bad as first feared’ and hopes he will be back quicker than estimated.”

The South African added: “He is going to be out 10-12 weeks, maybe even quicker, but we are conservative with it. No operation is needed, which is important.”

Tuipulotu, who was starting his third successive match in this year’s Six Nations, was replaced against England by Cameron Redpath, who quickly got stuck into the exploitation of the visitors’ blitz defence.

Redpath will be tipped to now start against the Italians in Rome alongside Huw Jones, with the Scots hoping a win can keep the championship title race alive ahead of their visit to Dublin in the closing round.