Connacht climb into URC play-off places with win over Scarlets

Connacht secured a third BKT United Rugby Championship win in a row as Sean Jansen’s 57th-minute bonus-point try gave them a 26-10 victory over Scarlets in Galway.

Pete Wilkins’ men would have wanted to be further in front after having a first half wind advantage, but scores from captain Caolin Blade, Eoin de Buitlear and Jansen left them leading 19-7.

Despite Scarlets scrum-half Efan Jones marking his first URC start with a try, they were unable to build on that score during what was a stop-start second period.

Connacht’s Irish-qualified number eight Jansen effectively settled the issue ahead of the final quarter, as the westerners climbed four places in the table up to sixth.

The front rows were front and centre early on at Dexcom Stadium. Sam Wainwright did just enough to deny de Buitlear an initial try, before Jack Aungier broke a tackle and passed for Blade to finish off in speedy fashion in the fifth minute.

Following JJ Hanrahan’s conversion, Connacht used an eighth-minute turnover to attack from their own half, with good hands releasing 22-year-old hooker De Buitlear to make it 12-0.

Attack 224 Passes 106 159 Ball Carries 83 237m Post Contact Metres 89m 6 Line Breaks 2

The Scarlets successfully disrupted two maul attempts from the hosts, but when De Buitlear tapped a penalty, Aungier’s swift pass allowed Jansen to drive in low and make it over the line.

A Tomi Lewis interception had Dwayne Peel’s charges building some phases, and a sudden burst by Vaea Fifita saw him feed summer signing Efan Jones on his inside for a 15-metre run-in. Dan Jones converted.

Connacht had the best chance to score before the interval, but Andrew Smith just lost the ball from his grasp as he acrobatically dived towards the left corner, under pressure from Lewis.

Improved defence from the Scarlets, which saw Wyn Jones win a key breakdown decision and skipper Sam Lousi foil a Connacht maul, was duly rewarded with an early second half penalty from fly-half Dan Jones.

Experienced loosehead Wyn Jones won penalties at the breakdown and scrum, but the Welsh outfit blew two lineout opportunities. Jansen then stung them with his second try, which was awarded after a potential knock-on from Denis Buckley was ruled out by TMO Stefano Roscini.

Knock-ons in advanced positions added to the Scarlets’ growing frustration, and Connacht were able to see out the game on their terms, albeit that a promising lineout platform was lost due to a Fifita steal.