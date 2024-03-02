‘Just so grateful’: Andrew Knewstubb back in black after two years of injuries

Andrew Knewstubb “never had any doubt” that he’d be back in black on the SVNS Series. It hasn’t been easy, far from it, but after two years of injury setbacks, the All Blacks Sevens playmaker realised that dream on the opening night at SVNS LAX.

Knewstubb, 28, ruptured his ACL for the first time about two years ago in Singapore, Then, about 12 months later, the New Zealander injured his knee for a second time and had to undergo another operation.

That wasn’t all, either. The Olympian picked up an infection two weeks after his second knee surgery, so Knewstubb had to return to hospital.

While days turned into months during what must’ve been a challenging rehabilitation process, the tough road back to the SVNS Series came to an end in the City of Angles, Los Angeles.

Knewstubb was included in the All Blacks Sevens’ travelling squad for both events in North America but didn’t take the field in Vancouver. But after another week away from the action, the Kiwi joined his teammates in running out onto Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday.

To add to the drama and significance of the momentous occasion, New Zealand came up against arch-rivals Australia in their tournament opener in the USA.

“Pretty emotional that first game. It was pretty tough to try and stay composed a bit,” Knewstubb told RugbyPass.

“I was stoked to get that first one out of the way, even though we lost which was a little bit disappointing.

“I was trying to stay pretty stoic the whole time, not trying to let the emotions get too caught up but it was probably as I put the jersey on before I was about to run out to that Aussie game,” he added.

“All the emotions caught up on me. It’s not just the injuries, there’s been other stuff that’s happened.

“It definitely hit me as I was running out and I thought, ‘Far out, I’m just so grateful to be back out there with the boys’.”

It seems impossible to relate to an athlete and what they have to do during their long-term injury rehabilitation. For all that fans watch on social media, there’s plenty that they don’t see during an athlete’s uncertain journey back to full fitness.

But, clearly, Knewstubb didn’t leave a single stone unturned. The New Zealander ‘won’ the All Blacks Sevens’ Bronco test with an incredible time of at least four minutes and 12 seconds.

Knewstubb laughed when this was brought up, saying he “hadn’t really been doing anything else” other than running during his injury layoff. But it was all building to that moment against Australia in L.A.

“I never had any doubt,” Knewstubb explained.

“Trying not to sound arrogant but I was just so determined to get back out there on the field and I think it was whether I was going to be able to offer something to the team or not, I think that was probably the biggest thing.

“But I was so committed to getting back out there no matter what life threw at me.

“I was bloody committed and there were definitely times were I thought maybe the body might not let me get back but I’m just stoked to be back.”

Knewstubb scored New Zealand’s first try in Los Angeles but poor discipline cost the Kiwis as they fell 17-24 against their arch-rivals Australia on Friday.

Needing to bounce back on Saturday morning against Samoa, Knewstubb played a pivotal role in the All Blacks Sevens’ hard-fought 10-7 victory.

The skilful playmaker played a part in Joe Webber’s first try in the second minute, but stood out shortly after with a sensational offload which sent Webber over for a double.

“Like I said, my bloody goalkicking put us under stress a wee bit but we got the win and that’s what we’re after,” Knewstubb said.

“Samoa have taken us right to the end over the whole season so we’re stoked to get the win.

“Now we’re going to be up against the USA at home, probably the crowd will be at its best so I’m looking forward to that one, it’s going to be a good challenge.”