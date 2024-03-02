‘Reeling them back’: Aussie reacts to his first SVNS win over New Zealand

There really is something special about the rivalry between Australia and New Zealand. It’s both a pressure and honour that goes well beyond what it means to win or lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, for young Australian Henry Palmer, who has watched the Wallabies lose to the All Blacks time and time again over the years, the opportunity to get one over the Kiwis means “a lot.”

For the first time at SVNS Series level, Palmer was part of an Australian sevens men’s side that defeated the All Blacks Sevens. Australia won 24-17 on the opening night of SVNS LAX on Friday.

Tries to Nathan Lawson, Nick Maloud and James Turner saw the Aussies race out to a strong 17-9 lead at the break, and the men in gold hung on against a six-man New Zealand side in the end.

The Australians were in good spirits as they walked off the field, although it was clear that it was just one result. But as Palmer explained, it’s a match which simply means more.

“Biggest rivalry growing up. Bledisloe, and now my opportunity, I think my first time playing them at this level, and because it’s such a big challenge it makes it all the better when we finally get one on top of them,” Palmer told RugbyPass.

“Beating the Kiwis in any sport feels good when you’re an Aussie, but especially in the footy as they’ve dominated us for so long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels good to finally feel as though we’re reeling them back in.”

It’s a statement win for Australia as they look to rally in the City of Angels after their underwhelming performance at SVNS Vancouver last weekend.

Australia went 0-3 in pool play and failed to make the Cup quarter-finals. It was a vastly different showing from a side that had made the previous two Cup finals before the Canadian event.

But the Aussies’ big win over their arch-rivals has put them back on track – at leas for now.

“It shows that we can bounce back and when we’re on our game we can compete with the best,” Palmer said.

“It shows, now we’ve just got to string these performances together, and then we hold it, get back to the number two ranking and hopefully be the first ones to beat the Argies again.”