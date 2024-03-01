Australia-born Irish 7s star sets personal ‘record’ in win over South Africa

It was a blink and you’ll miss it kind of moment. Towards the end of Day One at SVNS LAX, Australian-born Connor O’Sullivan set an individual “record” against South Africa.

O’Sullivan scored the opening try against the Blitzboks after about 10 seconds of play. Ireland couldn’t have started any better, and it was all one-way traffic from there for the boys in green.

Ireland, who are in Pool A with SVNS Series leaders Argentina and an ever-dangerous Spanish side, raced out to a 17-nil half-time lead after a rapid Zac Ward double.

No points were scored in the second term as Ireland held on for a statement win over the only side other than Argentina who has won a SVNS Series stop during the 2023/24 season.

But it all comes back to that try. O’Sullivan’s effort well inside the first minute set the tone for what will no doubt be a massive confidence booster for the Irish men.

“I think that’s definitely the record for me at least. I think there’s probably been a few quicker on the Series,” O’Sullivan told RugbyPass.

“We’ve up against the South Africans a few times in recent tournaments and come away with some good results,” he added.

“From them winning a tournament in Dubai to us pinning them a few times in the pool stages is pretty good for our confidence.

“We’ve got the Argies tomorrow. They’re obviously a big team… it’s good leaving with some confidence from this.

“We haven’t got a gold yet so that’s obviously our goal. Only halfway through the Series now so that’s what we want.”

O’Sullivan’s journey to the SVNS Series is as unique as it gets. The try-scorer isn’t from one of Australia’s more traditional rugby states but rather out west in Perth.

Perth, for those who are unaware, is instead much more well-known for its Australian Rules Football fandom. But O’Sullivan benefited from the “really good” rugby community.

After moving to Dublin about two years ago, Australian-born Sullivan looked to one day wear Irish green after qualifying as an eligible prospect through his grandfather.

“As soon as I got the opportunity to play for Ireland, that was one I wanted to take, I wanted to be on the international stage and this is a great way to do it,” O’Sullivan said.

“Some family heritage allowed me to come across and play for them. Irish rugby is obviously on the up in all branches so it’s great to be a part of it.

“Moving into an Olympic year, it’s fantastic.”