‘Crushed our dream’: Maddison Levi hat-trick inspires Australia's 7s revenge

SVNS Series leaders Australia have started their quest for Cup final glory in Los Angeles with a statement 31-point win over Perth champions Ireland at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In the first game of SVNS LAX on Friday afternoon, the Aussies were pitted against familiar foe Ireland – the very side that defeated them on home soil in the Perth final in January.

But, as is often the case on the SVNS Series, try-scoring machine Maddison Levi crossed for a quick-fire double which saw the women in gold race out to a commanding lead.

Isabell Nasser and Faith Nathan also added to the scoresheet, before Levi completed a stunning hat-trick with the final play of the game.

Ireland may have “crushed our dream” at their home event earlier this year, but Australia have well and truly put the memories, disappointment and shock of that defeat to rest.

“We always speak about winning or learning and we had some big learnings. I talked about the dynamic of the team, right? We’ve lost some big names,” Australia’s Sharni Smale told RugbyPass at the Los Angeles venue.

“Playing against them again, big shoutout to Lucy (Rock), obviously having that injury, I hope she’s all good.

“We definitely went out there and attacked it the way Australia normally play and we got those combos right.

“With the way that it is, different format this time, we’ve only played one game today and we’ll o and play two tomorrow and then three the next day and we’ll be better off for it.”

It was the perfect way to celebrate Smale who can rightfully take her spot on the throne of Australian rugby legends.

Smale, 35, ran out onto the field without her teammates as the sevens world took a moment to recognise the Australian for reaching 50 international tournaments.

The SVNS veteran, who is an Olympic gold medallist and also starred for the Wallaroos at the 2021 Rugby World Cup, told this reporter that she was “supposed to be at home” this weekend.

While the plan was apparently to celebrate Smale’s 50th in Hong Kong China at the Series’ next stop, injuries changed those plans.

“If we look back at 2014, we’ve had some milestones there for women to finally get fully paid, so I’ve been there for that,” Smale said.

“I’ve been there for the coat of arms to finally be on women’s jerseys, the equal pay system, our pregnancy policy… I’ve seen where it’s come from.

“Being in this new team, being able to blood some of those girls and go, ‘Hey, it wasn’t always like this.’ They find a bit more respect.

“When you just love the game, you love the sport – it’s created my identity, it’s made me who I am. A small country kid from Batlow, 1500 people, to finally be out here in the world and spreading love and who I am from my LGBTQI+ community.

“It’s Mardi Gras today well, it’s my birthday in Australia, it’s 50 (tournaments). There’s so much to celebrate in life and I think when you can be really present, I think those good things come to you.”