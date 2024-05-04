‘It was unreal’: Australia almost rewrite history by putting 60 on Fiji

SVNS Series co-leaders Australia have taken another step towards a historic title at Singapore’s National Stadium after demolishing Olympic bronze medallists Fiji 60-nil on Saturday afternoon.

With regular captain Charlotte Caslick and veteran Sharni Smale both missing the final regular season leg of the season, younger players have had to step up for the Aussies including a new skipper.

Madison Ashby, 23, has just finished her first pool stage as the captain of the national team. The playmaker has led by example and other have thrived in the gold jersey as a result of her captaincy.

Faith Nathan and Madison Levi have continued to score tries for fun on the Series, but it’s the rise of other younger players – including Ruby Nicholas and Kaitlan Shave – that is especially impressive.

Inevitable. Maddi Levi brings up 50 #HSBCSVNS tries for the second season in a row 🤩#HSBCSVNSSGP pic.twitter.com/zeKK4ymceE — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 4, 2024

Australia recorded a clinical win over Brazil to open their campaign in Singapore on Friday morning, and have since backed that effort up with victories over Great Britain and Fiji.

The Aussies, who beat Japan 66-nil in December to set the record for the largest Series win ever, came frightening close to repeating that history-making feat against the Fijians on a rainy day in Singapore.

Speedster Faith Nathan got things underway in the first minute, with Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Kaitlan Shave, Tia Hinds and two penalty tries also adding to the cricket-esque scoreline.

“It was unreal. Everyone has come out here and said we have such a young team but the depth within Australian rugby was showcased out there just then,” Ashby told RugbyPass.

“Huge loss. We’re also missing Alysia (Lefau-Fakaosilea), BB (Bienne Terita), Demi (Hayes), a lot of girls,” she added when asked about the injuries.

“But missing Charlotte, our original skipper, world-class player, it’s really making us all step into that role and show that everyone’s up for grabs for Olympics.”

The Aussies are equal on overall Series points with arch-rivals New Zealand, with the team that places higher in Singapore set to take out the inaugural regular season crown at the National Stadium.

New Zealand are also through to the quarter-finals with a practically flawless run of three wins from as any starts. Big name players shone as the Kiwis got the better of Ireland, Canada and Spain.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scored her 250th SVNS try on Friday evening, while the likes of Machala Blyde, Risi Pouri-Lane and Jorja Miller have also taken their games to an all-new level.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take on Great Britain in the second quarter-final at 4:49 pm local time before the Australians follow with a blockbuster rematch of the SVNS Perth final against Ireland.

