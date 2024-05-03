Both Australian teams impress with unbeaten starts at SVNS Singapore

Both Australian teams finished day one at the SVNS Singapore with unbeaten records from two starts as an exciting mix of youth and experience stepped up in humid conditions at the National Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without the likes of Maurice Longbottom and Josh Turner, the Aussie men’s side have emerged as one of the teams to beat this weekend after getting off to an idyllic start with a couple of clinical wins.

Coach John Manenti picked a talented side for this weekend’s SVNS Series leg in Southeast Asia, which included former Junior Wallabies captain Teddy Wilson, and the team has delivered so far.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Australia faced the toughest test on the Series first up but the men in gold passed with full marks. Playing against Argentina, James Turner stole the show with a decisive double in the 26-19 victory.

While they were made to wait a few hours for their next match, the Aussies backed that up with a hard-fought 21-14 win over Series cellar dwellers Canada who were sure to put up a fight.

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper scored his first SVNS Series try in that seven-point escape against the Canadians, but it was the effort of the entire squad that deserves plaudits and praise.

“We haven’t beaten Argentina in a while so nice to notch that up today,” Michael Hooper told RugbyPass just before 9 pm local time at the Singapore venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To do a different starting team for the second match (and) still come out with a good performance, so who’s starting, who’s finishing, we’re starting to put those bits together.

“That’s the shape of a good squad which we’re going to need going into the rest of this tournament, Madrid, and the Olympics later on.



“It was a pleasing day.”

The efforts of the men were matched by their countrywomen with a depleted Australian side registering a tough 27-10 win over Brazil before later demolishing Great Britain by 44-points.

Olympic gold medallists Charlotte Caslick and Sharni Smale were both left out of the squad for Singapore which left 23-year-old Madson Ashby to step up and lead Aussie as the team’s captain

ADVERTISEMENT

Speedster Faith Nathan and try-scoring machine Maddison Levi brought an element of experience to the table but it was some of the even younger players who stepped up and shone when it counted.

Teenager Ruby Nicholas scored Australia’s final try in the win over Brazil, and the youngster came off the bench to record two try assists in the massive win over GB later on Friday night.

Other players including Sidney Taylor, Teagan Levi and Kaitlin Shave also impressed as the Australians remain in the hunt for the inaugural SVNS Series regular season title.

“We had a really good week of preparation and just really looking forward and taking it game by game,” Ruby Nicholas told RugbyPass.

“If we just do what we know we’ll come out with a good result.”

Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.