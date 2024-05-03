Harlequins keep the faith, changing just one of their match day 23

Billy Millard has confirmed an unchanged Harlequins team for this Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final away to Toulouse.

The Londoners beat off Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton with a 41-32 win at Twickenham last Saturday.

They will now travel with the same XV to France after resisting the temptation to change things up, including potentially starting England loosehead Joe Marler in place of the young Fin Baxter.

The only alteration to last week’s match day 23 is the inclusion of the fit-again James Chisholm on the bench in place of Will Trenholm.

As was the case against the Saints, Quins have again gone with a five-three forwards/backs split for a cup match they have described as the biggest in the club’s history.

Harlequins (vs Toulouse, Sunday)

15. Tyrone Green; 14. Louis Lynagh, 13. Luke Northmore, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Cadan Murley; 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care; 1. Fin Baxter 2. Jack Walker 3. Will Collier 4. Irne Herbst 5. Stephan Lewies (Captain) 6. Chandler Cunningham-South 7. Will Evans 8. Alex Dombrandt. Reps: 16. Sam Riley 17. Joe Marler 18. Simon Kerrod 19. George Hammond 20. James Chisholm 21. Will Porter 22. Jarrod Evans 23. Oscar Beard.