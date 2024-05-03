‘Bloody oath’: Ex-Junior Wallabies skipper completes 3 week switch to SVNS
Last year’s Junior Wallabies captain Teddy Wilson rose from the bench at Singapore’s National Stadium before running out on the field to debut on the SVNS Series. Australia had run up a strong lead against Argentina and called on the cavalry to close out the contest.
Wilson, who captained the Australia U20s to two wins in three matches against traditional rivals New Zealand in 2023, was injected into the Pool A clash in the 11th minute along with world-famous former Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper.
It’s almost poetic that Wilson was joined by Hooper. Rugby Australia’s reigning Junior Men’s Player of the Year was thrown into the deep end against the SVNS Series frontrunners but had one of the greatest Australian rugby players of all time with him.
But a month ago, the idea that Wilson would even get a taste of the SVNS Series this season wasn’t on the cards. Other players were impressing in Aussie gold while on sevens duty and Wilson was tied up with the Waratahs.
Wilson has played a few matches for the Sydney-based club in Super Rugby Pacific this season, but with the Waratahs going on a bye after beating the Crusaders, the Aussie sevens came knocking with an intriguing opportunity.
“About three weeks ago when we had our bye for the Waratahs, the sevens just asked me to come in and do about two days during that week,” Wilson told RugbyPass.
“I just came in, did two days… and then on the Saturday they said they want to take me to Singapore. I was pretty pleased, pretty stoked with that.
“I haven’t been getting picked for the Tahs which is obviously not ideal for me but when the sevens reached out it was a great opportunity and something that I’ll remember forever.
“I said, ‘Yeah, bloody oath I’ll do it’.
“If I can take a bit from this game into the 15s, I’m sure it’ll benefit me,” he added. “Then obviously just the fitness side… if I can take that back to halfback that’d be pretty good.”
After a couple of tough training sessions in some scorching conditions in Southeast Asia, Wilson’s three-week wait to debut at senior level for Australia finally arrived. Early in the afternoon, the Aussies ran out onto the field at the National Stadium.
Wearing the No. 30, Wilson was made to wait a little bit longer with coach John Manenti opting to start the rising star on the bench. With Michael Hooper about two seats down, Wilson and co. waited for their moment.
James Turner scored inside the opening minute, and Ben Dowling added another as the Australians took a lead into the break.
Australia got off to the perfect start after the interval with Nathan Lawson crossing for a decisive score. Coach Manenti subbed on young Henry Palmer as a replacement for Dietrich Roache a minute later, and the duo of Wilson and Hooper weren’t too far behind.
Another try to Turner during the second half stretched the Aussies’ lead out to a menacing margin. While Argentina struck back through Matias Osadczuk and Gaston Revol it was never really in doubt who the victors would be.
“Yeah obviously pretty nervous, first level of high-level sevens,” Wilson said.
“As soon as I got out there I was just running everywhere. I was pretty tired towards the end but no it was great to get that three minutes and just get a feel of sevens.
“Hopefully we can build from that in the coming games.
“The Argies are probably the best in the world at the moment in the sevens,” he later explained.
“The boys knew we had to get up for this one and it showed. We started so well and we got into the lead and the boys managed to hold on.
“It was a great performance and I’m sure we can build from that.”
With the Olympics just around the corner, Wilson now appears to be in the mix to potentially be on the plane to Paris. Matthew Gonzalez was injured in Hong Kong China which may have opened the door for the Sydneysider.
But Wilson, to his credit, isn’t getting too far ahead of himself.
“Just taking things one at a time at the moment.
“Obviously just want to pay well here in Singapore and then it depends on how I go.
“But whatever comes from it I’ll be so grateful.”
Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.
The predictor game for HSBC SVNS Singapore is now live! Pick which teams and players you think will perform best throughout the weekend, earn points for your predictions, and compete against rugby sevens fans from across the world.
With qualification spaces for the Grand Final in Madrid still up for grabs, there's more to play for than ever before. Be a part of the action and make your picks now!
Comments on RugbyPass
Can’t wait for the article that talks about misogyny in Ireland. Somehow.11 Go to comments
I would like to see a rule change, when the attacking team is held up over the try line, by allowing the defensive team to restart a goal line drop out releases the pressure for the defensive team, but what if the attacking team had to restart a tap 5m out from the defensive team it gives the attacking team to apply more pressure, there are endless options for the attacking side and it will keep the fans in suspence.2 Go to comments
Less modern South African males predictably triggered.11 Go to comments
My heart is with Quins, but the head is convinced Toulouse have too much. Ntamack is back, his timing and wisdom has been missed.1 Go to comments
Wow, what a starting line up for the Sharks) Tasty up front,kremer vs Tshituka or venter …fiery ,,Lavannini ,,will he knobble etzebeth? Biggest game for belleau?1 Go to comments
It was rubbish to watch, Blues weren’t even present. Did what they had to do, nothing more. Should be better next week against canes.1 Go to comments
I’ve just noticed that this match has an all-French refereeing team. Surely a game like this ought to have a neutral ref? Although looking at the BBC preview of the Saints game, Raynal is also down as reffing that - so there may be some confusion about who is reffing what.1 Go to comments
If Havili can play anywhere in the back line, why not first 5. #10.11 Go to comments
The dressing room had already left for their summer break before they ran out in Dublin that year, and that’s on the coach. Franco Smith has undoubtedly made progress, particularly their maul, developing squad players and increasing squad depth. And against a very tight budget too. That said they were too lightweight last year and got found out against both Toulon and Munster in consecutive games. Better this season so far but they’ve developed something of a slow start habit occasionally, most notably losing at home to Northampton who played them at their own game. Play offs will ultimately show whether there has been tangible progress on last year, or not…!2 Go to comments
Australian Rugby has been a disaster, by not incorporating learning from previous successful campaigns. QLD Reds 2011 - Waratahs 2014. Players, coaches and administrators appoint there representatives for scheduled meetings, organisation’s agreement’s assessments and correspondence. This why a unified Rugby Union under one entity works. Every Rugby nation has taken that path. Was most difficult in the Northern hemisphere with over 100 years of club rugby before the game become professional. Took a lot of humility for those unions to eventually work together.7 Go to comments
Though Wilson’s sacking was pretty brutal, it wasn’t just down to that Leinster game; Glasgow had a lot of 2nd half collapses that season, in the URC and Europe, and only just scraped into the playoffs. Franco Smith has definitely been an improvement, some players are delivering far more than they did under Wilson.2 Go to comments
jesus - that front 5!1 Go to comments
Should be an absolute cracker of a game! Will be great to see DuPont & Ntamack in tandem once again🔥1 Go to comments
Best team ever…. To have played? These guys are still pressure chokers. Came nowhere when it counted. What a joke81 Go to comments
Musk defends anonymous terrorism, fascism, threats against individuals and children etc etc But a Rugby club account….lock ‘em up!!!1 Go to comments
Actually the era defining moment came a few years earlier. February 2002 to be precise, when Michael D Higgins as finance minister at the time introduced his sports persons tax relief bill to the dial. As the politicians of the day stated “It seems to be another daft K Club frolic born in Kildare amongst the well-paid professional jockeys with whom the Minister plays golf” and that the scheme represented “a savage uncaring vision of Ireland and one that should be condemned”. The irfu and Leinster would be nowhere near the position they are in today without this key component of the finances.5 Go to comments
It is crystal clear that people who make such threats on line should be tried and imprisoned. Those with responsibility in social media companies who don’t facilitate this should be convicted. In real life, I have free speech to approach someone like Reinach and verbally threaten him. I am risking a conviction or a slap but I could do it. In the old days, If someone anonymously threatened someone by letter the police would ask and use evidence from the postal system. Unlike the Post, social media companies have complete instant and legal access to the content in social media. They make money from the data, billions. Yet, they turn a blind eye to terrorism, Nazi-ism and industrial levels of threats against individuals including their address and childrens schools being published online all from ananoymous accounts not real people. They claim free speech. Free speech for anonymous trolls/voilent thugs threatening people under false names? The fault is with the perps but also social media companies who think anonymous personas posting death threats constitutes free speech.2 Go to comments
So if this ain’t the best Irish team ever then who exactly is? I don’t remember any other Irish team being this good & winning a series in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Yes I may rip them often for 8 X QF RWC exits & twice not even making it to the QF, but they’re a damn good team who many think can only improve, including me!81 Go to comments
Not a squeek out of Leinster for weeks about this match. So quiet. The first team have been quitely building for this encounter under Nienaber’s direction. All fresh, all highly motivated. They are expecting a season’s best performance from Northhampton. They will match that. They will be fresher and apparently they will have 80,000 out of the 83,000 shouting for them. I do expect Northhampton to turn up big time. Not to be missed. On a tangent it is evident how the loss of a few Premiership teams has in some respect helped other Premiership teams and England. More quality over less teams makes the teams better, which has a knock on effect on England. Not the only factor contributing to England’s rise but one of them.5 Go to comments
Our very own monster teddy bear Ox😍💪17 Go to comments