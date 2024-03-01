Hoskins Sotutu bags hat-trick as Blues power past Highlanders
Both the Blues and Highlanders claimed strong wins in round one of Super Rugby Pacific and kicked off Super Round in Melbourne as two of the most intriguing teams in the competition.
The game got off to a poor start for the Blues as Hoskins Sotutu dropped the kickoff. A steady scrum handed the Highlanders an attacking platform and after just one phase Folau Fakatava reversed play and set Sean Withy away in some space, the blindside took the opportunity and dummied his way over the line for the game’s first try after just 80 seconds.
The Blues responded by stealing the kickoff and building pressure through powerful phase play, utilising the big bodies of Sam Darry and Akira Ioane amongst others to make metres.
Having built patiently and diligently deep into the Highlanders’ half, it was Hoskins Sotutu who made amends for his initial mistake by getting over the line on a short carry.
In a concerning development for the Blues’ lock stocks, Sam Darry went down and after stoically playing on for a couple of minutes, was taken from the field with Josh Beehre coming on early.
The Highlanders’ attack was supremely efficient in the early passages, with another attacking play Rhys Patchell delivered a superb offload – which Sonny Bill Williams endorsed in commentary – that put Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens away untouched for a try in the corner.
History looked to be repeating itself as the Blues made headway down the field through resolute phase play attack. This time the Highlanders weathered the storm, earning a turnover 10 metres from their line and clearing out to halfway.
Another press from the Blues again saw the Highlanders steel the pill, this time through Timoci Tavatavanawai.
Hoskins Sotutu’s renewed intensity was evident when fielding a clearance and sprinting full tilt back into traffic.
The Blues’ handling let them down and the highlanders’ ambitious attack again kicked into gear, this time playing the territorial game.
With a line out five metres from the Blues’ line, Fakatava again reversed play and put a grubber through for Rhys Patchell who won the race and scored the Highlanders’ third try in the 26th minute.
The Blues were adamant to attack through the middle of the field with physical one-off carries and it made metres but the attack was running out of steam once they got deep into the Highlanders half.
Swinging it wider paid dividends thanks to Mark Tele’a though and with more liberal ball movement the Blues were able to finish what looked to be their last attack of the half through Taufa Funaki.
However, it wouldn’t be the last chance the Blues would have as a thundering tackle from Of a Tu’ungafasi on Ethan de Groot saw the ball spilled and Stephen Perofeta spied a gap from behind his own try line.
Perofeta had support from Tele’a as the two worked their way 70 metres up the field. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was caught offside trying to slow the ball down once Tele’a was dragged down and was shown a yellow card. Tele’a had no business popping up by the breakdown but found a gap only he could amongst the forward to put his team up 22-15 at the half.
The Highlanders made 152 tackles on the opening 40 and were straight back on defence after failing to claim the restart.
The Blues’ all-star loose forward trio starred as they charged upfield, assisted again by Mark Tele’a with Hoskins Sotutu again providing the finishing power.
Just three minutes into the second half the Aucklanders had expanded their lead to 14 and the Highlanders responded by changing their entire front row.
The All Blacks coaching group was in the crowd as Sotutu continued to shine and Timoci Tavatavanawai continued to attack the Blues line with enthusiasm and no shortage of courage.
Mark Tele’a snatched an intercept as the Highlanders attacked just five metres from the Blues’ line. Stephen Perofeta’s running game then shined again as he skinned Tanielu Tele’a and got his team up over halfway.
The Highlanders’ composure on both sides of the ball started to falter and it looked like the team would be subjected to their 17th straight loss against New Zealand opposition.
Fast forward to the 62nd minute and that efficient Highlanders attack came roaring back into the game after a line out 10 metres out from the Blues line. The ball was put through the hands to find Timoci Tavatavanawai and the Fijian shrugged off a couple of tacklers to bring the lead back to 10.
Hoskins Sotutu made it a hat trick minutes later through another robust carry from close to the line.
The Highlanders continued to grind and showed more promise but their execution wasn’t as strong as it was earlier in the contest. Young debutant Ajay Faleafaga finished the game on a high note though as he scored in the corner as the Blues’ energy dropped off a cliff in the final moments. The youngster then converted to finalise the score at 29-37.
A total tally of 225 tackles with just 18 misses was impressive for the young Highlanders, but only forcing the Blues to make 83 will be an enduring lesson.
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments