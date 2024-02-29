'I don’t need to prove anything': Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens on facing the Blues
The Otago Daily Times has hailed Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens as one of the Highlanders’ best singings in a decade.
The 23-year-old lived up to that billing in Dunedin on Saturday night. On debut against Moana Pasifika, the fullback scored two tries, carried for 93 meters, and busted ten tackles in a sometimes scintillating opening round 35-21 victory.
“It was a dream outcome and a special night, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens told RugbyPass.
“My family from New Plymouth was there and our home fans were buzzing because of O’week. I did a lot of prep throughout the week reviewing how Moana Pasifika attacked and defended. As a backline, we wanted to make sure that we were aligned. We were mostly on point with that.”
The Highlanders were on point in the pre-season winning all three matches against Moana Pasifika (36-28), the Hurricanes (52-19), and the Crusaders (41-14).
Tonight, in Melbourne the Highlanders clash with the Blues who were also first-round victors and unblemished in their three pre-season outings.
Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens played for the Blues 13 times from 2021 to 2023. All Blacks Stephen Perofeta and Beauden Barrett were his main competition at fullback, so he often played on the wing where All Blacks Mark Telea and Caleb Clarke featured.
“It’s been a funny week because I know those guys well; how they play and what they think. We’ve got an attacking mindset to do well. We’ve identified some areas where we think we can hurt them. Personally; I don’t want this game to become too emotional. I don’t need to prove anything; I just need to do my job.”
Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ main priority is to inject himself into the backline and create attacking momentum. He did this extremely effectively in the NPC helping Taranaki win the title. He was the Bulls’ top try scorer with six and carried for the most metres (873) and beat the most defenders (43). He spent the entire season as a fullback.
“I learned a lot under Leon MacDonald at the Blues about the mindset of being a fullback. I had to focus more on defence and kicking and learn when to insert myself into the game more which I enjoyed.
“I’m so lucky to have Ben Smith on the coaching staff of the Highlanders. I think he’s one of the greatest fullbacks ever. Bender has taken me under his wing and encouraged me to stay ahead of the game by reading situations better and counter-attacking without hesitation when it’s on.”
Smith played 154 games for the Highlanders winning a Super Rugby title in 2015. He was the only All Black to start every Test in 2013 when they went 14-0; the only international team in the professional era to complete an entire calendar year undefeated until France followed suit in 2022.
“Ben was a run-first fullback and that suits my game. In the off-season, I’ve gone from 93kg to 98kg but maintained the same pace. I noticed that against Moana Pasifika. They’re big boys who hit hard but I felt the extra strength in the contact,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said.
Born in Christchurch and raised in New Plymouth, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens attended the same alma matta as the Barrett family, Francis Douglas Memorial College. He was in the First XV from 2017 to 2019 and rated victories against Wesely College and Palmerston North Boys’ High School as highlights.
He was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools in 2019 and then headed to Tauranga to start a two-year contract with the All Blacks Sevens. Unfortunately, he struggled with a finger injury. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens debuted for Taranaki in the NPC in 2020 and in 2021 helped the Bulls to a perfect 10-0 season.
His hyphenated name is a tribute to his Fijian mum and hospital worker Patty.
“My name looks more intimidating than it actually is. Mum has been so important making sure I’m doing the right things on and off the field, keeping me grounded. There is a lot of travel in rugby. Mum has probably been to three-quarters of my games. That’s pretty special.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Ok the last 12 games we have 9 lost. So it’s not science the 6nations. But yes lots of players are missing. Racing has only 1 top14 title the last 10 years, but 3 Hcup finals, and always in top14 playoff. Racing has a nice youth training and are very active in Paris area to found good profiles. You compared it with Toulouse that is the biggest dream of nearly all young french from south west, land of rugby in France. When in Paris young prefer soccer. So yeah some bench difficulties, but we really are waiting to see Lancaster work results. It’s only 6 mounth, but it’s absoluyly not probative.3 Go to comments
Who cares - boring is good when it comes to Media - they don’t bug you as much. While the focus is on the resurrection of the Wallabies, don’t forget the grass roots - Any opportunity you have to visit, train or promote Rugby down here in Melbourne / Regional is pretty much imperative given the current situation with the Rebels. I’m talking about us grass roots clubs and more so, clubs in the West of Melbourne who are being absolutely smashed by Rugby League and who have been contributing directly to the game down here long before the Rebels emerged and no doubt will do so well after they may be gone. All I have heard is all about the elite level, not the grass roots level so while the talk is about “ The Wallabies” and “Super Rugby Pacific” get back to the roots of Union and include us in your plans. So Phil Waugh and those leaders within RugbyAustralia, it’s on you to ensure the bottom feeders, so to speak, are included in all the talk and the funding if you want Union to regain ground and more respect within the Union and also the broader sporting fraternity. Given you have been in Melbourne a number off times over the last month, extending the courtesy of having a meet and greet with Victorian grass root clubs eluded you for some reason. Do we count or matter in RA’s and yours bigger picture?? Ean Drummond - Club Founder/President - Wyndham City Rhinos RUFC Inc. Hoppers Crossing, Melbourne.4 Go to comments
Sad to lose Rokolisoa for Lax, he´s a major player in the circuit.1 Go to comments
pending - opinion on opinion piece13 Go to comments
move on Beauden, you taken enough4 Go to comments
Lets go TJ, incredible skill and experience. 80 test caps. Two more tries then he equals the Super Rugby record for most tries. 3 then he is king.1 Go to comments
After the last game, is Ollie Lawrence the right pick? Who would be on your bench? Barbary before Mercer, and leaving out Itoje, giving up a lot of experience.17 Go to comments
An open mind could look like a blank canvas. But one things for sure the only way is up.4 Go to comments
Great to read these articles on how Ireland did it. Should be compulsory reading for those who think Australian domestic rugby should have lots of professional clubs.1 Go to comments
Every new law actually ends up making the game worse. 50/22, goal line drop outs etc etc. the game was at its prime in the Super 12 era2 Go to comments
What about new tournaments, competitions, professional structures. If a country like Brazil for instance qualify for the 2027 World Cup, and are drawn against New Zealand, how prepared will they be? Uruguay, Portugal and Georgia were brilliant to watch. What structure is in place for these countries to progress further. That’s what they need to be planning. World u20 championships and World Rugby Trophy tournaments should be expanded. Nations Cup in Romania brought back. And another International tournament for tier 2 nations. Six nations has, seniors ,u20 and women's competitions, this should include an A team tournament, that run concurrently. This format should be applied to all international tournaments as standard. Law tweaks can be positive though, plus safety in Rugby is paramount for its growth.2 Go to comments
Just play the A team at least they know where the try line is. Even against the opposition to get 15 tries was nearly embarrassing to watch, but I still loved it !!2 Go to comments
“…his ability to run, kick, pass and see space,..? So where does his most common propensity in recent years to just hoof and hope come from? You cant tell me that was very effective. He will be a bench player at best in Razors team.4 Go to comments
Four 10s ? Would love to see some wings that scare the opposition! Don’t think England scare anyone at the moment.2 Go to comments
Randall has come of age. He looks the business this season. Would like to see him on the bench to add some impact of required.2 Go to comments
The biggest change England need is to appoint an attack coach.2 Go to comments
Knowing Blackadder he probably picked up an injury boarding the plane home. The guy probably needs three years if Robertson has him in mind for 2027.10 Go to comments
Or we could put some faith in an actual fullback who is yknow, actually a 15, and see how he goes. Better to find out now if some are up to it. Barrett has spent most of his time lately dropping high balls and needlessly gifting possession away, to imply that the backline will fall apart without him there doesn't say much for the other guys. But with Leon MacDonald now the ‘back three selector’ Barrett’s name is probably already penned in.4 Go to comments
Makes sense for at least the early tests. But what position? Of his 47 tests, D-Mac has started 23 at #15 & only 4 tests at #10. His other 20 tests were as 10/15 cover off the bench (guessing mostly to #15). So I wonder if D-Mac goes to #15 & BB takes the reins. Food for thought.4 Go to comments
Paul. Once Marcus Smith is fit he will be in , with Fin Smith back up . Ford will be out . SO. Smith plays with a big inside centre for Quins so Lawrence will be fine at 12 . Slade 13 and any of the wingers . The back line has been hamstrung for the last couple of years by poor coaching and an average 10 . Apparently England did not make any line breaks against Scotland, something unthinkable if either Smith was on the pitch . Have you listened to Ben Kays Beyond 80 appraisal of Ireland . Fascinating and you then realise just how poor the coaching is for England . I hope the England coaching staff have watched . Brilliant stuff Ben .4 Go to comments