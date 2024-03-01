Ex Wales wing Johnny McNicholl immediately released by Scarlets

Former Wales wing Johnny McNicholl has been released from his Scarlets contract upon request in order to return to his native New Zealand.

The 10-cap Wales international joined the Scarlets in 2016 from the Crusaders, and went on to make 130 appearances, scoring 57 tries and winning the Pro12 in his debut season.

During his time at the Scarlets, the 33-year-old qualified to play for Wales and made his debut in 2020 before earning his final cap in 2022.

The winger’s next destination is yet to be revealed.

“It has been an emotional few days for me and my family. I have loved my time at the Scarlets,” McNicholl said after his departure was announced.

“I am grateful for the club’s understanding in allowing me to be released from my contract. We have family back home in New Zealand and that played a big part in this decision.

“I have had so many highlights during my time at the Scarlets; making my debut at Parc y Scarlets, winning the league in my first season and being part of a squad that reached two European semi-finals.

“I am going to miss the place and would like to wish Dwayne, the players and staff all the best for the future. There is some fantastic young talent coming through, which is exciting for the club moving forward.

“Scarlets will always hold a special place for me and my family and I look forward to returning as a fan in the future.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “When Johnny told the boys of his decision, it was clear how much the Scarlets meant to him. He has been a superb Scarlet, one of the best finishers in the competition for a number of years and a player with the type of X-factor who could produce some magic from anywhere.

“He has been a brilliant role model for the younger players and is also a great bloke, who has been a big part of the group. Everyone here wishes him, Grace and the girls all the best for their move back to New Zealand and I am sure all our fans will remember Johnny fondly for what he achieved in a Scarlets jersey.”