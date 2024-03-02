Moana Pasifika win battle of the Pacific in dramatic fashion as Fiji rally late
The battle of the Pacific has gone the way of the Fijian Drua in the first two years of the teams’ involvement in Super Rugby Pacific, but Moana Pasifika were on a mission to change that at Super Round in Melbourne.
It was a match that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best of the season as Moana built a lead and then shot themsleves in the foot with poor discipline, only narrowly holding into their lead as Fiji stormed back into the game late in a way only they could.
It was a poor start as Moana let the kickoff roll over the sideline and then had the ball stolen at the line out. The boys in blue forged a wall on defence though and repelled the Drua’s attacking efforts.
Both sides’ defence made phase play a futile effort, and Moana got better pay from the kicking game early meaning better attacking opportunities and field position.
Chaos made a brief appearance as Fiji deflected a pass on their own line and ran the full field to score, only to have the deflection ruled forward and the try disallowed. Just moments later, Moana generated some momentum around the ruck and Ere Enari found Sione Mafileo peeling around the corner to crash over for the game’s opening points.
The Drua wouldn’t be denied much longer though as Selestino Ravutaumada collected the ball as the first receiver off a scrum on their own 22 line and sliced the Moana defence wide open, sprinting 50 metres before finding open side flanker Elia Canakaivata screaming down the sideline, who finished the try like a winger.
Moana continued to earn quality field position but as determined as Lotu Inisi was with every carry, there was still little reward for hammering away at the Drua wall. At the 23-minute mark, the team shifted tack with William Havili stepping up to the tee and securing the three points.
The Drua had moments of promise in their brief time with the ball in hand but Moana Pasifika’s set piece was up to the task of managing the team’s clearances. The one time that set piece faltered it handed young Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula a shot at three points and the rookie tied the game at 8.
Moana coach Tana Umaga would’ve been gutted to see the scoreboard levelled after enjoying such a strong opening 30 minutes.
As halftime neared the game opened up and there was end-to-end action with flair only these two teams could provide. The fast-paced period came to a close with Ravutaumada making a cynical mistake by sticking his foot out to trip a player cashing a chip through.
Moana Pasifika exploited the one-man advantage through more strong field position, finding Inisi unmarked on the wing who scored a well-deserved try to put his side up 15-8 at the half.
Moana kicked off the second period the way they finished the first, earning good field position with runs down the sideline before a perfectly weighted grubber from Nigel Ah Wong set Henry Taefu up for the try just a minute into the second half.
It was the Drua who were dominating territory after that though thanks to some poor execution from Moana with their exits and lineouts.
Moana’s defence repelled relentless attacks from the Drua until Ravutaumada, fresh back on the field, found an angle off a line out strike play and weaved through four defenders.
Nigel Ah Wong looked to have made matters worse for Moana by producing a textbook shoulder charge and being duly punished with a yellow card, only for his team to rally instantly and score a quick-fire try moments later.
Three minutes later Moana were in again, acting as if they were up a man despite facing a deficit in reality. Ah Wong’s card was then upgraded to red as his side owned a 21-point lead.
The theme of poor exits continued as the Drua stole possession off the restart and took just a minute to turn that opportunity into points thanks to Canakaivata’s quick tap and power.
The Drua won the lineout battle in the second half and Moana’s defence also struggled to handle the pace of Fiji’s attack.
Moana’s struggles were compounded when Sekope Kepu was sent to the bin for an offside tackle right on the try line.
The two-man advantage Fiji then enjoyed made the final 10 minutes of the game an exciting prospect given Moana’s 17-point lead.
That lead was soon cut to 10 thanks to some smart ball movement and a superb conversion from the sidelines by Armstrong-Ravula.
A minute later Ravutaumada was slicing the Moana defence open once more, igniting a full-field run that was finished by Iliesa Junior Ratuva.
Three points then separated the two teams with five minutes remaining. Another line break from the Drua fell just short of a try when the offload missed its target, and then Tevita Ikanivere provided a wonky line out throw and lost the ball once more.
It looked like the excitement might fizzle out but Fiji wrestled possession back and set up for one more attack. A tough three points were on offer as the siren went, but Armstrong-Ravula shocked the Melbourne crowd by tapping the ball quickly and igniting a final Fijian attack.
The ambitious play only lasted two phases though before a loose ball was recovered by Moana who ended the game with a three-point lead, 39-36.
Comments on RugbyPass
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments