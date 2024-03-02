The Super Round players who have caught the eye of Joe Schmidt
New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has shared some thoughts on what he has so far seen in Super Round this weekend in Melbourne.
The New Zealander officially began work this weekend in a job he is contracted to do through to the completion of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour in Australia.
All five Australian franchises are in action in Melbourne this weekend in round two of Super Rugby Pacific.
This has allowed Schmidt the perfect opportunity to run his eye across prospective Wallaby players ahead of next July’s opening Test matches – the two-game series versus Wales in Sydney and Melbourne and then the one-off fixture against Georgia back in Sydney before the start of the 2024 Rugby Championship.
The Rebels beat the Force in an all-Aussie clash on Friday and at half-time on Saturday with the Waratahs leading the Crusaders 23-10 in the match they would win 37-24, Schmidt gave an interview to Stan Sport where he revealed who had so far caught his eye in the Super Round which concludes on Sunday with the Brumbies taking on the Chiefs and the Reds playing the Hurricanes.
What a charge-down and dot down from Hugh Sinclair ?#SuperRugbyPacific #SuperRound #VisitMelbourne #CRUvWAR pic.twitter.com/ZucKdKcvxr
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 2, 2024
Asked about the first-half performance of Tane Edmed, Schmidt said: “I thought he was a really good balance of efficiency and enterprise. I thought his clearing kicks were nice and long and accurate.
“Yeah, he got that nice offload to Max (Jorgensen) and they had space just in behind that they didn’t quite finish. Yeah, he had been a really good influence around the game.”
When Eddie Jones, the previous Wallabies coach, attended the Super Round last year, he was pictured pencilling down a list of names for his Test team.
Schmidt, though, doesn’t operate as openly like Jones, who has since taken up the Test team job in Japan following Australia’s first-ever pool stage elimination at a Rugby World Cup.
“I struggle to know what I am thinking at the best of times,” quipped Schmidt. “I’m not pencilling names in, but I’m certainly taking notice.
“There are some guys who have gone really well. We talked about Tane briefly, but there are guys like (Hugh) Sinclair and others who are unsung guys who have done really well tonight as well, and we saw both sides of the ball in the Force-Rebels game last night so it’s been good games so far.”
What is Schmidt’s ambition in the opening weeks of his new role? “To get a few other eyes on, just to get a team around me. I know it’s never a one-man job when you are trying to lead a group and the group themselves have to give a fair bit of that as well.
“It’s one of the reasons why I caught up with the Super Rugby captains and that was profitable just to get some ideas from them around what the programme looked like and then once we get that, obviously try to make sure we get the right balance come July.
The @NSWwaratahs are on fire ?
They have a TWENTY-point lead over Crusaders with 13 left to play!#SuperRugbyPacific #SuperRound #VisitMelbourne #CRUvWAR pic.twitter.com/ggCuy8KDzR
— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 2, 2024
“One of the good things is building relationships with the Super Rugby coaches. I have caught up with all of them so far this weekend except Steve (Larkham), we’re catching up tomorrow morning (Sunday) at 7:15.
“I have known him for a while, so it will be good to catch up with him. I have worked with Les (Kiss), so it’s easy with him. Darren Coleman has been great to chat with around these (Waratahs) guys. That has been a really positive part of it so far, how open the Super Rugby coaches are, what they are doing and what they are trying to do.”
Was there anything for Schmidt to inherit from the Wallabies’ disastrous spell under Jones which culminated in their early exit at France 2023, the tournament where the New Zealander was assisting Ian Foster’s All Blacks in their run to the final?
“It [the canvas] is nice and blank and it’s a little bit dauntingly blank because you like to have a little bit of continuity and I’m sure there will be some continuity but at the same time, we have got to take a big step from where things finished up at the World Cup. Some of what I have seen this weekend is part of that.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…5 Go to comments
Tupperware. White plastic….2 Go to comments
Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……1 Go to comments
Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?5 Go to comments
Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..5 Go to comments
Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…2 Go to comments
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS1 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?5 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.1 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game😲1 Go to comments
Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super5 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game🤩1 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments