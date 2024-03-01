Joe Schmidt: 'Gut feel, I'd like to go with the home-based player'
New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is thinking local when it comes to player selection and his assistants as he settles into his new role. Schmidt spent his first official day as Australia’s coach in Melbourne where he is taking in the Super Round, with all 12 teams playing at AAMI Park over the weekend.
A Kiwi who steered Ireland to world No1 in his six years at the helm and who was part of New Zealand’s push to the final at last year’s Rugby World Cup, Schmidt said he was excited by the challenge that lay ahead with Australia.
He is looking to revive the Wallabies’ fortunes after their historic World Cup pool-round exit under then-coach Eddie Jones. Schmidt admitted he had already started compiling a dossier on players, including video clips, and had started putting together possible line-ups in his head.
Jones was given the freedom to pick as many overseas-based players as he wished, but Schmidt said that, based on his experience with Ireland, he was leaning towards those playing in Australia.
“As much as possible it’s really important to keep the best players in the country if we can – we want to be competitive in Super Rugby,” Schmidt said.
“You want to be able to kind of have a management plan to be able to track the players and have the opportunity to see them first-hand and connect first-hand.
“Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi – there are guys around who are long-term Wallabies who are really impressive, but my gut feel at the moment, if it’s 50:50, even maybe 60:40, I’d like to go with the home-based player as much as possible, without utterly committing myself to that.”
With one full round of Super Rugby completed, Schmidt emphasised that it was a clean slate in terms of selection, giving hope to those cast aside by Jones. “This is a fresh lens for me, which means it’s a fresh opportunity for them, and I’d just love them to step up and grab it really,” he said.
“There are some young players that I didn’t really know that well that have done quite well, and there have been some other guys who have probably been a bit patchy, but the thing that I have learned is that you don’t pull the trigger and make assessments quickly.”
Schmidt plans to leave selection for the three-Test series against Wales, which starts in Sydney on July 6, until as late as possible. He said the squad would only have a three-day training camp and then the Test week to prepare.
Before that, he hopes to have a short-list of assistant coaches and other staff completed by the end of the month, again preferring those with inside knowledge of the players, rather than recruiting from overseas.
With the future of the financially wrecked Melbourne Rebels appearing grim, Schmidt was undecided in his early tenure as Wallabies coach about whether the current five teams or four was best for the national side. “There is no perfect formula,” he said.
“South Africa is really competitive and they play all across the world and then come together. Then you have teams in contrast, like Ireland and the All Blacks, who select internally exclusively, and they work really well together.
“Cohesion is a really important element, but I’m not saying it’s the only element and the opportunity for a greater breadth of players to get Super level experience is great, but that means there is maybe a little less cohesion when you are across five teams, as opposed to four. So there are pros and cons, and I haven’t been in this situation before.”
Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.2 Go to comments
Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…38 Go to comments
Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.38 Go to comments
interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula38 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.6 Go to comments
Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.38 Go to comments
Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.13 Go to comments
What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.2 Go to comments