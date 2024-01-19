Select Edition

International

‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

By Finn Morton
New Wallabies Head Coach Joe Schmidt poses during a Rugby Australia media opportunity at Allianz Stadium on January 19, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt couldn’t guarantee “that I’ll succeed” in the role after making a surprising admission about his career back in New Zealand.

Schmidt, 58, rose to international coaching stardom during a glistening six-year stint with Ireland which included landmark victories over New Zealand and South Africa, as well as a few Six Nations crowns.

Ireland emerged as the world’s best team during Schmidt’s reign, but luck wasn’t on their side at the 2019 World Cup. The Irish bowed out in the quarters – again – and their coach left soon after.

Having returned home to the nation of his birth, New Zealand, and before he landed a role with the All Blacks, Schmidt “thought I’d retired.”

But after helping New Zealand reach the World Cup final last year, Schmidt was today (January 19) officially unveiled as the Wallabies’ newest head coach at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Schmidt revealed that Rugby Australia’s incoming director of high performance, Peter Horne, and advisor David Nucifora played a part in the new Wallabies coach deciding to embrace the “unique challenge.”

“With those guys in those place I thought it was a good opportunity to try and pitch in and get Australia up and running because I do think the World Cup was not an Australian team that I recognised,” Schmidt told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

“There’s this period of time now to work out how and what’s next, but that’s when it first came on my radar.

“I’m probably a little bit surprised that I’m here. I thought I’d retired when I went back to New Zealand but I’m very poor at doing that, obviously being involved with the Blues and the All Blacks since then.

“I’m pretty excited. This is a really unique challenge.”

Schmidt is the Wallabies’ third head coach in as many years. Dave Rennie and Eddie Jones were first and second, but the hiring of Schmidt is undoubtedly Rugby Australia’s biggest coup.

Following the previously mentioned stint with Ireland, and the All Blacks as well, Schmidt has only signed a short-term deal with Rugby Australia.

Schmidt is contracted through to the end of next year’s British and Irish Lions Tour which finishes in early August. From there, Rugby Australia and Schmidt may reassess but there is still plenty of uncertainty about the Wallabies’ future.

“It’s pretty much public knowledge that I have a young man at home who suffers quite badly with epilepsy and this job will take me away from the time I’d sort of committed to pitching in and helping him out,” Schmidt explained.

“If we can get the job done over the next 18 months and we can get the momentum heading in the right direction, I’ll feel like I’ve done my part of it and I’ll be happy to hand on or if there are some Australian coaches who come through, I’ll be really keen to help get some of the Australian coaches a little bit more experienced as well.

“It’s certainly not a hit-and-run,” Schmidt added. “I think for both RA and myself, it just is a good fit at that time.

“If you were going to make a change before the World Cup, you don’t want to do it a year out. You want to make sure you’ve got a decent run at it.

“If we get to the end of the British and Irish Lions series and things are going in the right direction… (if) the best thing is for me to stay then that’s a bridge we’ll cross then.”

With the Wallabies bowing out of  the 2023 World Cup before the quarter-finals – a record low for the team – the opportunity to start anew and build awaits Australian rugby.

Success might not come right away, but as Schmidt explained, it’s essential the Wallabies return to the heights that made the team such a formidable force 20 years ago.

“I’m desperate for the Wallabies to be competitive, and if I can help, that’s why I’m here.

“I think the global rugby family is desperate for the Wallabies to be where they need to be. British and Irish Lions, they want to have a fantastic series so we want to build toward that and give them exactly what they want and not make anything easy for them.

“Two years after that you’ve got a home World Cup.

“I’m desperate that the Wallabies are really competitive in that World Cup and we get through to those really competitive playoff rounds.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Shaylen 35 minutes ago
South African Rugby issue statement after Elton Jantjies doping ban

He should have retired before his ban. Career is done now

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 36 minutes ago
‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

A two year contract with an option makes sense though it has the feel of “one foot in one foot out” about it. Swapping Rennie for Schmidt is the net result. It’s as if the McLennan & Jones toilet era didn’t happen. But again, it’s the structural changes that are key to RA's reset. Horne as High Performance Director of all things rugby & Nucifora in charge of centralisation (as he did for Ireland) will be immense. Exciting times for Aussie. Great to see.

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 37 minutes ago
Can Munster shift Ireland's natural order this Six Nations?

Crowley is a fantastic player. Might have made the difference in the world cup quarter final like you say. His vision with both boot and with ball in hand is excellent and he links well with other backs in both defence and attack. He drove Munster’s run in the playoffs to the URC win last year and in the final was one of the best on the park. Amazing composure for a young man. Definitely the future for Ireland

10 Go to comments
D
David 59 minutes ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

lets hope now hamish has gone with eddie that australian rugby supports joe and listens to him and his ideas

4 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

great for australia after getting rid of edddie and hamish australian rugby have got a coach and hope he does well

4 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

well maybe he might include larkham as an asssistant bet he will last longer than eddie

4 Go to comments
M
Mitch 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

It’d be nice if Marto could give Joe Schmidt a chance before moaning about him taking charge of the Wallabies.

4 Go to comments
A
Alexander 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Seriously?? This sounds like a local issue than a Wallaby issue. Get behind the man and the team and stop worrying about where the coach is from!!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

Wallabies have alot of potential in the next 2 cycles with a young team and some new stars emerging. Schmidt is a master at crafting talent and creating certainty. He is an excellent coach and manager who creates opportunities for players and who develops them. He also has a good handle on the game and has led revivals wherever he has gone in recent times. Wallabies never look quite at ease with a Kiwi coach though. Those in the boardroom mumble utterances and public figures within the rugby community are quick to blame a foreign coach when the ship goes slightly off course. Its the right appointment but its a tough task and unless Australia are willing to give him time to put his plans into place it will end in disaster

4 Go to comments
f
frandinand 3 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Greg Martin’s xenophobia has been well illustrated over the years never more so than when he made the following comment after Rennie was sacked. *“Dave Rennie had the personality of a chair, and he had results that were the worst by any Wallaby coach… and he was a Kiwi, he didn’t really care, he was just taking a payslip mate, that’s the bottom line.* At the same time he was extolling the positivity of Eddie Jones and predicting immediate success. Is it just coincidence that so many of these loud mouthed idiots are Queenslanders.

4 Go to comments
C
Cameron 4 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

Robbie Deans has the best winning percentage of any coach of the last 23 years, and contrary to this article’s suggestion that he resigned after losing the Lions series, he was unceremoniously dumped days before the deciding test. I also think that at this point it’s pointless to compare Kiwi Wallabies coaches against each other just because they’re Kiwi, considering they’ll have been at the helm for 11 of the 18 years from 2008-2025. Saying Deans and Rennie aren’t remembered fondly is similarly pointless considering how McKenzie and Jones are remembered. There aren’t actually many top tier coaches on the market. Schmidt was by far the best of those available and it’s not even close. That said, all of the Wallaby coaches have been quality. The real question is whether they are given anything to work with. Schmidt will be used to the coordinated Irish/NZ model. In future, it might be better to pick coaches from another large country like England or South Africa.

4 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 4 hours ago
Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now

Given the totally inept performances by SA teams in SupeRugby, no wonder they ran away to play the renown might of, um, Zebre, Benetton and the woeful Welsh and Scottish teams. URC is the lowest ranked competition in Europe, only Leinster can be considered in the same breath as Super-quality. Despite the lowly ranked opposition, only 2 x SA sides would qualify for the Champions Cup based on current table placings. URC is a massive step down for SA domestic rugby - 4 teams in Super or 2 teams in Champions Cup ?

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 4 hours ago
Peter O'Mahony handed Ireland captaincy for Six Nations

Is it possible that Ireland have selected a bigger whinger than Sexton as their new Captain ? and almost as old ?! Andrew Porter would have been an excellent choice, best prop on the Planet, young and leads from the front. Opportunity missed.

8 Go to comments
m
matt 5 hours ago
The 19 biggest selection casualties from England's Six Nations squad

Englands opponents will be happy big Joe was left out

1 Go to comments
m
matt 5 hours ago
Ex-England hopeful Harry Mallinder to join Rees-Zammit in bid to crack NFL

This will be interesting. Don’t remember his punting ability but this is a skill which is very similar in both sports, catching a pass from the 9 and hitting a clearance kick is similar to receiving a long snap and punting. That said footballs don’t have as many sweet spots as rugby balls but if you get a hold of them to spiral further. Kickoffs would be easy for him, place kicking a bit more of a challenge though more straight on.

1 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 5 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

taking over a team at their lowest ebb, incoming Lions tour and a home RWC. Smart move, Joe, go well.

4 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 5 hours ago
Joe Schmidt will succeed Eddie Jones as next Wallabies coach - report

It depends what he is appointed for whether this is a success or not. If he is appointed to be part of the catalysist for change in RAs systems I see that working but why only a 2 year contract if thats the aim? If he is appointed purely to get the same cattle to play better then he wont be a success beyond about 45-50% wins and will be blamed for all Australia’s rugby ills.

5 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 5 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

He is making a dumb decision by attaching himself to Wallaby rughy.

4 Go to comments
A
Another 6 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

Best option for the Aussies, really. No doubt we will see some dumb posters complaining that the Wallabies’ decline has been concocted by some sport of Kiwi conspiracy, but there we go…

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

Have to get past Samipeni Finau…

2 Go to comments
