Experience returns as New Zealand name teams for Perth SVNS
The third leg of the SVNS circuit offers New Zealand teams a chance to put the disappointing results of the opening two rounds behind them.
The Kiwi sides were dominant in the 2022-23 season, taking out both their respective series in electric fashion.
However, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have managed just one silver medal finish between them and not a single gold to start the revitalised SVNS circuit.
Perth offers a chance to change that, and the teams will be battling not just the world’s best sevens talent, but some scorching heat in Western Australia when the tournament kicks off on January 26th.
Having both missed the opening rounds of the circuit, Dylan Collier returns from injury to captain the All Blacks Sevens while the Black Ferns Sevens welcome the return of the recently married Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong).
The All Blacks Sevens again find themselves in a pool of death, facing Fiji, France and Samoa. The Black Ferns on the other hand will face the USA, Ireland and Japan.
The All Blacks Sevens squad is:
Leroy Carter
Che Clark
Dylan Collier – captain
Tepaea Cook-Savage
Scott Curry
Fehi Fineanganofo
Moses Leo
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black
Tim Mikkelson
Sione Molia
Akuila Rokolisoa
Codemeru Vai
Regan Ware
Unavailable due to injury: Andrew Knewstubb, Lewis Ormond, Roderick Solo, Kitiona Vai, Payton Spencer, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu
The Black Ferns Sevens squad is:
Michaela Blyde
Jazmin Felix-Hotham
Tysha Ikenasio
Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong)
Jorja Miller
Manaia Nuku
Mahina Paul
Risi Pouri-Lane – captain
Alena Saili
Kelsey Teneti
Stacey Waaka
Tenika Willison
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe
Unavailable due to injury: Sarah Hirini, Terina Te Tamaki, Kelly Brazier
