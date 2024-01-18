Experience returns as New Zealand name teams for Perth SVNS

The third leg of the SVNS circuit offers New Zealand teams a chance to put the disappointing results of the opening two rounds behind them.

The Kiwi sides were dominant in the 2022-23 season, taking out both their respective series in electric fashion.

However, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have managed just one silver medal finish between them and not a single gold to start the revitalised SVNS circuit.

Perth offers a chance to change that, and the teams will be battling not just the world’s best sevens talent, but some scorching heat in Western Australia when the tournament kicks off on January 26th.

Having both missed the opening rounds of the circuit, Dylan Collier returns from injury to captain the All Blacks Sevens while the Black Ferns Sevens welcome the return of the recently married Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong).

The All Blacks Sevens again find themselves in a pool of death, facing Fiji, France and Samoa. The Black Ferns on the other hand will face the USA, Ireland and Japan.

The All Blacks Sevens squad is:



Leroy Carter

Che Clark

Dylan Collier – captain

Tepaea Cook-Savage

Scott Curry

Fehi Fineanganofo

Moses Leo

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Tim Mikkelson

Sione Molia

Akuila Rokolisoa

Codemeru Vai

Regan Ware

Unavailable due to injury: Andrew Knewstubb, Lewis Ormond, Roderick Solo, Kitiona Vai, Payton Spencer, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu

The Black Ferns Sevens squad is:



Michaela Blyde

Jazmin Felix-Hotham

Tysha Ikenasio

Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong)

Jorja Miller

Manaia Nuku

Mahina Paul

Risi Pouri-Lane – captain

Alena Saili

Kelsey Teneti

Stacey Waaka

Tenika Willison

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

Unavailable due to injury: Sarah Hirini, Terina Te Tamaki, Kelly Brazier