Australia name strong squads for SVNS Series event Down Under

In just over one week, the SVNS Series will venture Down Under for the third leg of the 2023/24 season with the world’s best players set to take the field at Perth’s HBF Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the expectation, excitement and pressure that comes with being the ‘home’ team at a SVNS event, the Australian women’s and men’s sides have named squads fit for the occasion.

The Aussie women are looking to maintain their golden start to the season, with Tim Walsh’s team starting the campaign with Cup final glory in both Dubai and Cape Town.

Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

Maddison Levi stole the show during a practically perfect run at both events last month, but a red card in the Cape Town final will see the try-scoring phenom miss the first three matches in Perth.

Olympian Demi Hayes is also set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury at the Western Cape venue – she will miss the Paris Games later this year, too.

Coach Tim Walsh has called on Queenslander Heidi Dennis for her SVSN Series debut in what promises to be another big weekend for the Aussie women.

“Everyone in the squad is pumped about the opportunity to perform in front of our home crowd in Perth – though we are well aware of the need to be disciplined and focus on our performance,” Walsh said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not an outcome-focused team – we continue to adhere to our philosophy of ‘process and performance’. Our desire is to execute our individual roles and put on a show for Perth and Australia.

“We have selected a strong and experienced team which includes a debutant in Heidi Dennis, who replaces the talented Demi Hayes. Haidi performed incredibly well during pre-season tournaments against the world’s best teams in New Zealand and Fiji.”



Unfortunately for Australian rugby fans, former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will not debut for the sevens side in Perth as he continues to transition to the new code.

But it’s far from doom and gloom for the Aussie men who will welcome back two-time Olympian Henry Hutchison to the world stage from January 26 to 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hutchison injured his ACL during the Sydney Sevens 12 months ago, and now, after a gruelling year rehabbing the cruel blow, the veteran is back where he belongs – in Aussie gold.

“It is unfortunate to not have ‘Hoops’ available for Perth, however, we are looking to Paris and playing the long game with him – he’s certainly working hard to be ready as quickly as possible,” Manenti said in a statement.

“Nonetheless, it is such a massive boost for us to get ‘Hutch’ back. He means so much to us and he does so much for the group on and off the field. As we know, ACL injuries are tough to come back from, and Henry has worked incredibly hard to be able to make it to Perth – it will give us some additional inspiration.

“I want to thank the Melbourn Rebels for allowing us to bring back Darby Lancaster for Perth – he was with us all last season, so I expect it won’t take him too long to get up to speed with the guys, we saw what a great sevens player he is all last season, so it’s a boost for us to get him back.”

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Perth SVNS at HBF Park and can be bought HERE.

Australian Women’s Sevens team for Perth SVNS

Sharni Smale Faith Nathan Dominique Du Toit Teagan Levi Madison Ashby Charlotte Caslick (c) Kaitlin Shave Bella Nasser Maddison Levi Heidi Dennis* Bienne Terita Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea Sariah Paki

*Denotes potential debut

Australian Men’s Sevens team