Australia name strong squads for SVNS Series event Down Under
In just over one week, the SVNS Series will venture Down Under for the third leg of the 2023/24 season with the world’s best players set to take the field at Perth’s HBF Park.
With the expectation, excitement and pressure that comes with being the ‘home’ team at a SVNS event, the Australian women’s and men’s sides have named squads fit for the occasion.
The Aussie women are looking to maintain their golden start to the season, with Tim Walsh’s team starting the campaign with Cup final glory in both Dubai and Cape Town.
Maddison Levi stole the show during a practically perfect run at both events last month, but a red card in the Cape Town final will see the try-scoring phenom miss the first three matches in Perth.
Olympian Demi Hayes is also set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury at the Western Cape venue – she will miss the Paris Games later this year, too.
Coach Tim Walsh has called on Queenslander Heidi Dennis for her SVSN Series debut in what promises to be another big weekend for the Aussie women.
“Everyone in the squad is pumped about the opportunity to perform in front of our home crowd in Perth – though we are well aware of the need to be disciplined and focus on our performance,” Walsh said in a statement.
“We are not an outcome-focused team – we continue to adhere to our philosophy of ‘process and performance’. Our desire is to execute our individual roles and put on a show for Perth and Australia.
“We have selected a strong and experienced team which includes a debutant in Heidi Dennis, who replaces the talented Demi Hayes. Haidi performed incredibly well during pre-season tournaments against the world’s best teams in New Zealand and Fiji.”
Unfortunately for Australian rugby fans, former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will not debut for the sevens side in Perth as he continues to transition to the new code.
But it’s far from doom and gloom for the Aussie men who will welcome back two-time Olympian Henry Hutchison to the world stage from January 26 to 28.
Hutchison injured his ACL during the Sydney Sevens 12 months ago, and now, after a gruelling year rehabbing the cruel blow, the veteran is back where he belongs – in Aussie gold.
“It is unfortunate to not have ‘Hoops’ available for Perth, however, we are looking to Paris and playing the long game with him – he’s certainly working hard to be ready as quickly as possible,” Manenti said in a statement.
“Nonetheless, it is such a massive boost for us to get ‘Hutch’ back. He means so much to us and he does so much for the group on and off the field. As we know, ACL injuries are tough to come back from, and Henry has worked incredibly hard to be able to make it to Perth – it will give us some additional inspiration.
“I want to thank the Melbourn Rebels for allowing us to bring back Darby Lancaster for Perth – he was with us all last season, so I expect it won’t take him too long to get up to speed with the guys, we saw what a great sevens player he is all last season, so it’s a boost for us to get him back.”
Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Perth SVNS at HBF Park and can be bought HERE.
Australian Women’s Sevens team for Perth SVNS
- Sharni Smale
- Faith Nathan
- Dominique Du Toit
- Teagan Levi
- Madison Ashby
- Charlotte Caslick (c)
- Kaitlin Shave
- Bella Nasser
- Maddison Levi
- Heidi Dennis*
- Bienne Terita
- Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea
- Sariah Paki
*Denotes potential debut
Australian Men’s Sevens team
- Henry Hutchison
- Ben Dowling
- Henry Palmer
- Dietrich Roache
- Tim Clements
- Josh Turner
- Matt Gonzalez
- Nick Malouf (c)
- Maurice Longbottom
- Nathan Lawson
- James Turner
- Darby Lancaster
- Hayden Sargeant
Comments on RugbyPass
Wow, wouldnt have thought that from what i’ve seen of the young welshmen. Disappointing from an Int rugby view but thats really a stupid thought, if he’s been selected on potential and doesn’t really turn into anything it’s no real lose for Wales either, and if he turns into an England winger then good on him. Anyone got any opinion on how money would have have swayed his choice?13 Go to comments
> Richie Mo’unga has been elevating his standards in International rugby since he came out advertising his new found confidence and that he was ready to stand up and perform, producing standout performances against South Africa and Ireland in 2023 > Ditto with Shannon Frizell > Richie would have been on the same contract value as others like Damien McKenzie at the time of his Japanese contract negotiations, and struggling with progression in an Ian Foster game plan and missing big Rugby Championship games when taking paternity leave > Dmac has been Super Rugby’s most exceptional player of all time, continually leading multiple disciplines over multiple back to back years. If someone like Scott Roberston would have taken Richie to the next level in international rubgy and deserving of a top contract that could have kept him in the country, then he will be able to do even more with Dmac. > South African URC sides are of a poor standard but are making the most of bringing as much talent through as possible until a new Springbok shines through. They have competitive balance with Irish URC sides that helps drive innovation and standards, despite the continual drop in player standards over the years. It’s exciting for the fan, if not as much for the nuetral anymore. > Super Rugby Pacific is a niche product where the domestic scene is not able to cover expenses, it is all about the sellability of the product and it’s NFL like pedigree > Riche will sit out two international seasons, but if form stays, and All Blacks are still yet to have a back up and competitor to Dmac, he could be signed during his 2nd/3rd (last) season of JRLO and play for the All Blacks immediately after that (for 2 seasons before/including the WC). > All overseas Kiwi’s who are playing international standard should be selected for an All Black team, just not the All Blacks, the midweek team, 2nd team, Maori, a new team, just to ensure standards and know if they are worth resigning > Players playing overseas take an immediate drop in standard and would cost to bring them back up to speed, would they play for free, for the honor of being an All Black? The transition cycle and opening of places is what ABs continual success is driven from. Rules could be made right now to make all these players eligible from overseas, without a single detriment or causing a loss of further players. The important question is, what’s the point?9 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Australia does have the making of a good team if they pick smartly but there is something as you have pointed out about not coping with the opposition having a long stretch of ball. Will Australia rugby back Skelton to come out for the domestic season down south?12 Go to comments
Im really strugling to see how this will pay for itself. I see it costing NZR a lot of cash. Is WR going to fund it?1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. Seems obvious when you put it like this that big forwards are key in 2024. Will RA see this? Will they develop the big lock coming to the Tahs from France? And I wonder if there will be a clear division of locks from now on - the giant Skelton types and the athletic Frost types?12 Go to comments
We dont want the Boks in the 6N. The URC is the lowest rated comp in Europe, let them have the dreggs.44 Go to comments
Agreed. Let’s talk, yell, & scream. And then do some version of it.9 Go to comments
I’m worried, he’s going to rue that decision. Also, what a kick in the teeth of Wales and Gloucester, exactly at a time when both are struggling. Nice timing there, Louis. Please, at least make it count.14 Go to comments
As skipper he'll be a sh1t Johnny Sexton.7 Go to comments
POM is a great player, if a bit hard to like in terms of his attitude. He’s certainly going to lead by example, as he always gives 100% effort. I imagine there won’t be any slipping standards under his watch. But he can’t be a long term solution for Ireland’s captaincy.7 Go to comments
LZR good luck I’m welsh living in OZ sad in one way to see him go he is our best finisher in red jersey his speed and running ability is amazing He will be a good wide receiver with the perfect size for the position he’s also a great athlete with ball in hand He’s going to be following his instincts in a new game the bloke is going to be absolutely brilliant14 Go to comments
A Franco-Irish duopoly Nick😉 Yeah I know, nobody likes a pedant. How do you think Schmidt will adapt his style to get the most out of Skelton, if he gets the job? And is Frost at 6 likely for the sake of the lineout?12 Go to comments
If we get a smart Australian coach that is …..12 Go to comments
Given his experience he’s a shoe-in for a recall.1 Go to comments
Hmm, I thought that Ollivon would get the nod …1 Go to comments
Hasn’t LRZ spent time in the US improving his skill-set?14 Go to comments
Radwan is not of international standard, he wasn’t hard done by. Watch a Falcons game in full and it’s easy to see2 Go to comments
I’m a bit disappointed for Tom Ahern, who’s been nothing short of a revelation this year.7 Go to comments
Good sqaud with lots of youngsters. Glad to see players selected on Premiership form, not just reputation! That is a relief after the Edie Jones years! Beard has been pulling up trees, both defensively and in attack. He has it all, he can play wing and centre. I can see him maybe bulking up and playing 12, especially if Andre Estahuizen leaves quins for France.13 Go to comments
Geriatrics club. What a serious lack of ambition in this selection. Where are the next generation of players? So Conservative. Jordan Larmour, good player but not international class, can’t or won't offload. Wide open 6 nations this year. Saying that, France should win it.7 Go to comments