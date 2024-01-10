All Blacks Sevens drawn in Perth SVNS pool of death with rivals Fiji

Searching for their first Cup final appearance of the 2023/24 SVNS Series, the All Blacks Sevens will have their work cut out for them in Perth after being drawn in a pool of death alongside familiar foes.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand have been drawn into a tough group for the event from January 26 to 28 alongside traditional heavyweights Fiji, and Olympic-qualified nations France and Samoa.

The All Blacks Sevens currently sit fourth in the overall standings after making the semi-finals in Dubai and sneaking into the quarter-finals last time out in Cape Town.

Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

Dubai SVNS wooden spooners Canada registered one of the upsets of the season in the Western Cape with a win over New Zealand, and another loss to Samoa saw the Kiwis finish third.

While the men in black were able to “finish on a high” with a dominant win over hosts the Blitzboks in the fifth-place playoff, but they’ll need to be a whole lot better across the ditch in Australia.

The Black Ferns Sevens had also been drawn in a tough pool of their own as they look to bounce back from a surprising defeat to France in the Cape Town SVNS semis last month.

New Zealand will take on Pool C rivals the United States, Ireland and Spain in what’s expected to be hot and humid conditions along the west coast of Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both New Zealand teams carry the ‘defending champions’ tag into the Australia leg of the SVNS Series after taking out Cup final glory 12 months ago in Sydney.

As for their arch-rivals across the Tasman, the Australian women’s side will look to make it three from three when they take the field in front of their home fans this month.

Australia defeated New Zealand in the Dubai SVNS final and backed that up with more silverware in Cape Town – a dream start to the season for the Aussie women’s side.

But after falling short of expectations 12 months ago at the Sydney Sevens, the Aussies will be sure not to take anyone lightly at HBF Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia will face Canada, Great Britain and newly promoted South Africa in pool A.

“We’re actually on field training now and I just announced it to the girls,” coach Tim Walsh told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s fresh. We haven’t played those teams in a while so we’re excited and we know how strong they are, particularly Canada, they’re a fastly improving team so they’re very much a team to watch out for.

“They’re good. They’ve had a nice break and refreshed but came back physically and mentally ready to go,” Walsh added.

“We’ve had a good week and a half training.

“We did unfortunately get an injury in Cape Town. Demi Hayes, she’ll be on the sideline for quite a while.

“Other than that we’re at good fitness and a really good group to be able to select a really strong team.”

As for the Australian men’s side – who were beaten by Argentina in the Cape Town SVNS final – they’ll face Ireland, Great Britain and Spain in what should be a very interesting pool.

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Perth SVNS at HBF Park and can be bought HERE.