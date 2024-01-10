Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

Scotland have an All Black prospect in their sights as a shortage of U20 talent has forced a recruitment spree to raid eligible offshore talent according to a report by Mail Sport.

Crusaders first five-eighth Fergus Burke, currently recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in 2023, is the target of interest as they look to bolster playmaking depth with no imminent successor to 31-year-old flyhalf Finn Russell.

Mail Sport understands that they parties are in talks over a deal that would bring Burke to Glasgow Warriors and bring him into national contention.

The 24-year-old is just one of the players that Scotland is chasing from the Southern Hemisphere as a lack of players coming through the pipeline at U2o level hits home.

The groomed successor to departed All Black No 10 Richie Mo’unga, Burke is off-contract with NZR and the Crusaders at the end of 2024 in what shapes as a pivotal year.

He has been with the club since coming through the Crusaders academy in 2018 and with Mo’unga gone, he has the chance to finally take over the 10 jersey for the club.

A move to Scotland would be a blow for New Zealand’s thinning first five stocks with Burke one of the strongest candidates to break into the All Blacks over the next few years.

Head coach Gregor Townsend is concerned about the depth of the Scotland national side and there are fears that Italy could surpass them in the coming years with strong production at U20 level and success in the URC with Benetton.