Wales centre Willis Halaholo handed short-term Cardiff deal

Willis Halaholo is set to stay at Cardiff until the end of the season after being handed a short-term deal by the region.

The 33-year-old had been playing for the United Rugby Championship club this season on a month-by-month contract since signing a deal in October, but he will now stay until the end of the current campaign.

The 10-cap Wales international has been a Cardiff player since 2016, but was expected to leave at the end of last season while he was midway through rehabbing a ruptured Achilles. He spent preseason at the Welsh capital though, and was handed a new deal in October after proving his fitness, and has featured heavily at Cardiff Arms Park this season, passing 100 appearances for the club.

After signing the new deal, Halaholo said: “I’m really happy to be staying here at the Arms Park for the rest of the season. It is a club that me and family love and there was a huge motivation to pull on the Blue and Black again this season and to reach 100 appearances,

“To be able to continue running out with the boys, and in front of our amazing Arms Park support, for the result of the season is something I am really grateful for and excited about.

“There are so many great young players coming through here. They are the future of the club but I am really enjoying being out there and also helping them along the way.”

Halaholo’s head coach Matt Sherratt said: “I’m really pleased we have been able to keep Willis at the club for the remainder of this season, and his family home in Cardiff.

“He has got himself back following a really injury-hit season and is growing in confidence and prominence every week. As I have said previously, there is no doubt about his quality and he has the ability to create something out of nothing.

“This is a club that means a huge amount to him and to have his experience around some of the younger players at the Arms Park is really important.”