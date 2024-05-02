England to host France and New Zealand ahead of WXV title defence

England will host France and New Zealand this autumn in the build-up to their second WXV 1 tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Mitchell’s Red Roses, who secured a sixth successive Women’s Six Nations trophy last weekend, will first take on France at Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium on September 7 before welcoming the Black Ferns to Twickenham a week later.

England beat New Zealand to win the inaugural WXV 1 title in Auckland last November and will look to defend their title in the second edition, which takes place in Canada between September 27 and October 13.

Watch the best tries of WXV 2023 Watch the best tries of WXV 2023

“We want to host and play against the best sides in the world ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup, so these are two fixtures we are eagerly anticipating,” captain Marlie Packer said.

“Fans always bring the noise for games at Kingsholm and with many of our squad having connections to Gloucester, it should be another brilliant occasion.

“Our last two games at Twickenham have resulted in the best two crowds ever recorded in women’s rugby. We want more! Playing the Black Ferns at the home of English Rugby is an unbelievable opportunity that doesn’t come around all too often. We can’t wait for thousands of our supporters to get behind us on another special day at Twickenham.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Ferns Director of Rugby, Allan Bunting, said: “It is an awesome opportunity for our w?hine to be playing England at a packed-out Twickenham Stadium. To see the fans filling the stands during the Women’s Six Nations has been outstanding and we are hoping to see the same when we take on England’s Red Roses.”