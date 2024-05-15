31 - 27
England Women's France Women's

Billetterie ouverte pour le prochain Crunch féminin en septembre

Par Willy Billiard
La pilier française Annaelle Deshaye (C) est félicitée par ses coéquipières après avoir marqué un essai lors du match international de rugby féminin du Tournoi des Six Nations à Jean Bouin à Paris, le 14 avril 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Comme révélé en primeur sur RugbyPass le 2 mai dernier, le 54e Crunch entre l’Angleterre et la France aura lieu le samedi 7 septembre au Kingsholm Stadium de Gloucester.

Si les premiers billets ont été mis en vente pour les supporters anglais prioritaires lundi 13 mai, les supporters des Bleues peuvent désormais réserver leur place dès ce mercredi 15 mai.

Il suffit de CLIQUER ICI pour accéder à la billetterie en ligne. En réservant son siège, le système permet aussi de visualiser exactement quelle sera la vue du terrain depuis votre emplacement.

Le prix enfants est fixé à 5£ (5,8€ au prix de change du 15 mai) et le prix adulte à 30£ (35€).

Un record à battre

La dernière fois que les Red Roses ont joué à Kingsholm, un public énorme de 14 689 personnes était présente pour les voir affronter le Pays de Galles en 2022.

Nul doute que le Crunch face à la France battra ce record – le stade possède un peu plus de 16 000 places –  d’autant que ces deux équipes s’échaufferont juste avant de partir au Canada disputer le WXV 1.

Une semaine plus tard, le samedi 14 septembre, les Black Ferns de Nouvelle-Zélande affronteront l’Angleterre à Twickenham, là encore dans le cadre de leur préparation au WX1.

L’équipe de John Mitchell a battu la France le 27 avril 21-42 pour remporter un sixième titre consécutif dans le Tournoi des Six Nations.

FEATURE Ernst van Rhyn: 'I was a late bloomer in rugby, flying planes is my passion' Ernst van Rhyn: 'I was a late bloomer in rugby, flying planes is my passion'
Search