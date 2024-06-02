Quelles seront les équipes titulaires du HSBC SVNS 2025 ?
La nouvelle formule du circuit mondial de rugby à 7, renommé cette année « HSBC SVNS », prévoyait en fin de saison un système de play-offs permettant de rajouter de l’enjeu en bas du tableau.
Ainsi, les quatre équipes qui avaient le moins bien performé durant la saison du HSBC SVNS pouvaient voir leur statut d’équipe titulaire remis en cause.
A l’inverse, les quatre équipes qui avaient le mieux performé sur le HSBC Sevens Challenger Series, sorte de deuxième division du circuit mondial, voyaient une opportunité de gagner leur place de titulaire sur le SVNS.
Le tournoi de prolongation-relégation s’est donc joué du 31 mai au 2 juin à Madrid avec des résultats surprenants.
Ainsi, deux équipes masculines phares du circuit mondial, le Canada et les Samoa, ont perdu leur place et devront en passer par les qualifications du Sevens Challenger si elles veulent/peuvent la regagner à l’issue de la saison 2025.
C’est un vrai coup dur contre ces deux nations qui comptent quand même un sérieux palmarès sur la planète Sevens.
Les Samoa, toujours présents à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby à 7 et aux Jeux du Commonwealth comme le Canada, a remporté quatre titres de champion d’Océanie, quatre médailles d’or aux Pacific Games Sevens, ainsi que quinze tournois sur le circuit mondial dont le dernier en Afrique du Sud en décembre 2022 en battant la Nouvelle-Zélande.
Si les Samoa sont également qualifiés pour le tournoi olympique de rugby à 7 de Paris 2024, le Canada jouera sa place au tournoi de repêchage à Monaco en juin. L’équipe a un fier bilan de six médailles sur le World Series dont la médaille d’or en 2017 au tournoi de Singapour.
Sous la menace de la relégation, les USA, hôte du prochain tournoi olympique à Los Angeles 2028, et l’Espagne ont réussi à sauver leur peau à Madrid.
Deux nouvelles équipes seront intégrées au circuit la saison prochaine : le Kenya et l’Uruguay. Le Kenya a toujours été présent sur le circuit lorsque celui-ci comptait 16 équipes (15 titulaires et une invitée permanente) jusqu’à la saison dernière et affiche un bon bilan avec quatre tournois gagnés dans son histoire (Adélaïde 2009, Wellington 2013, Canada 2018 et Hongkong 2019).
A l’inverse, l’Uruguay reste une équipe jeune sur le World Series. Titulaire lors de la première édition en 2012, elle avait ensuite échoué à y revenir via le qualifier de Hongkong, avant de regagner sa place sur la saison 2022-2023 pour la reperdre suite au passage à 12 équipes. Nul doute qu’en 2025 Los Teros Sevens feront tout pour la conserver.
Les 12 équipes du HSBC SVNS Hommes 2025
- Argentine
- Irlande
- Nouvelle-Zélande
- Australie
- France
- Fidji
- Afrique du Sud
- Grande-Bretagne
- USA
- Espagne
- Kenya
- Uruguay
Une seule équipe reléguée chez les femmes
Sur le circuit féminin, seule l’Afrique du Sud perd son statut d’équipe titulaire suite à une mauvaise saison et quitte donc la première division. Elle sera remplacée par la Chine, vainqueur du Sevens Challenger Series 2024, dont la seule titularisation remonte à la saison 2014-2015. Les autres fois, elle était invitée sur quelques tournois.
Aujourd’hui entraînée par le légendaire Gordon Titejens, la Chine a su monter en puissance au fil des ans. Habituée au podium sur les Asian Games, elle a toujours fait face à la rude concurrence au niveau mondial.
Les trois autres places qui étaient en jeu pour la saison 2025 reviennent au Brésil, à l’Espagne et au Japon qui conservent in-extremis leur statut suite à leurs performances à Madrid.
Les 12 équipes du HSBC SVNS Femmes 2025
- Australie
- Nouvelle-Zélande
- France
- USA
- Canada
- Fidji
- Irlande
- Grande-Bretagne
- Chine
- Espagne
- Japon
- Brésil
Le calendrier complet des destinations du HSBC SVNS 2025 sera dévoilé après les épreuves de rugby à sept aux Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024 qui se tiendront du 24 au 30 juillet au Stade de France.
