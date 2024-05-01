Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:35
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
12:30
Sunday
10:00
Pacific Four Series

Women's Elite Rugby tipped to have big impact on USA

By Martyn Thomas
McKenzie Hawkins passes the ball during USA's 50-7 defeat to Canada in Los Angeles. © 2024 Alex Ho

USA Women head coach Sione Fukofuka believes the introduction of a professional league in the country will have a huge impact on the fortunes of the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month it was announced that Women’s Elite Rugby (WER), the USA’s first professional women’s rugby union league, will launch in 2025.

WER organisers hope to have between six and eight teams competing in the inaugural season and think it can capitalise on the global growth of women’s sport as the game builds towards Women’s Rugby World Cup 2033 in the States.

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Fukofuka watched the Women’s Eagles concede 40 unanswered points to slip a 50-7 defeat against Canada in only his second match in charge on Sunday but is confident WER’s arrival can only benefit his squad and the game in the USA.

“Huge,” he replied when asked how important the new league could be.

“It’ll have a big impact. The fact that the players can spend time in a daily training environment is a good component in terms of time away from work and preparation.”

Of the 15 players the former Wallaroos assistant coach selected to start the World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2024 opener, only three do not currently play their club rugby in England’s Women’s Premiership Rugby (PWR).

“The fact that it provides us with the opportunity to bring some of those players back from the UK, so they contribute to our domestic league and increase the competition here is massive,” Fukofuka added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that I would have more access and the ability to work with my senior players and my national team players in country, is a big excitement around it.

“Obviously, my experience coming from Super W [is] when Super W is strong, the Wallaroos are strong and building that competition and that ability to have a daily training environment is a big part of it.

“And probably the last layer there is as WER comes into their planning and their development that will also obviously include high-level coaches coming in and the more access the US players have to technical and tactical coaching at a level that allows them to develop, the better it is for me and the national team.

“Because we end up with players that are much better prepared coming into this environment. So, it allows us to develop and progress even further.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA’s winless run against Canada now stretches to nine matches and their North American rivals ruthlessly exposed the gap between the two teams in Sunday’s second half in Los Angeles.

Related

Sophie de Goede leads from the front in big win for Canada

Canada's captain Sophie de Goede scored twice in a 50-7 win against USA in the opening match of this year's World Rugby Pacific Four Series.

Read Now

The Women’s Eagles have not won a Pacific Four Series match since beating Australia 16-14 in Auckland almost two years ago.

That looks like being the key match-up once again this year for the USA, with whoever emerges victorious at AAMI Park on 17 May likely to take their place at WXV 1 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Fukofuka knows the Wallaroos well, having worked with the bulk of Jo Yapp’s squad for three years before moving to America, and he is confident his current charges have the quality to win in Melbourne next month.

“I think they do match up pretty well,” Fukofuka said ahead of the Canada defeat.

“There is a fair bit of experience in this USA group. They play in the UK at a pretty high level, so I’m excited around that.

“Whereas Australia, you know, the Super W isn’t necessarily at the same level of competition week in, week out. But there’s some X-Factor in that backline that we’ve got to be really conscious of.

“This is going to be a bit cliched; I know, I apologise for it… but to be honest, the way I see the game itself is it’ll be decided at the breakdown and the set piece.

“If they can service their outside backs, Maya Stewart and obviously Faitala [Moleka] at full-back then we’ll have a pretty tough time.

“Whereas, if we can slow that down and win our share of ball, there’s some pretty smart players in my team. So, I’m excited to see what they can do with a bit of possession.”

Fukofuka – who describes himself as an “attacking coach” – is well aware that one of the biggest jobs he faces is to give the Women’s Eagles the confidence they can win having only tasted victory in six of their previous 23 Tests.

That is why beating the Springbok Women in his maiden match in charge last month was so important.

He said: “It was a mindset thing against South Africa because one thing the US team hasn’t done very well in recent [years] is win games against or at least perform against teams that they’re expected to win against.”

And make no mistake, the goal for Fukofuka and the Women’s Eagles over the next three weeks is to beat the Wallaroos and book their tickets to Canada and England.

“If we play well, we get a result, we finish above Australia in the top three.

“Then we have World Cup qualification, and we get the opportunity to play the top six countries in the world. So, in short, yes that’s our focus,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a controllable if we get that result [against Australia], then the rest of our year is pretty much planned for us. Whereas if we don’t, then there’s a little bit of the unknown.

“So, we’re definitely chasing a bit of certainty.”

Recommended

Jo Yapp names Australia squad for Pacific Four Series

BREAKING

England score six against France for sixth consecutive Six Nations title

BREAKING

Ireland qualify for 2025 World Cup and WXV 1 with win over Scotland

BREAKING

McKenzie Hawkins: 'I hope that we come off as electric'

INTERVIEW

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

PACIFIC FOUR SERIES 2024 | CANADA V USA

Japan Rugby League One | Verblitz v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 10

Fresh Starts | Episode 2 | Sam Whitelock

Royal Navy Men v Royal Air Force Men | Full Match Replay

Royal Navy Women v Royal Air Force Women | Full Match Replay

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'I won't make it back for the end of the season, I'm going to embrace the journey'

2

Celtic Challenge to return for an expanded 2024/25 season

3

Key ingredients for Ireland in their Rugby World Cup 2025 journey

4

Maggie Alphonsi: 'With Joe Marler, the reality is that's social media'

5

Chronique du Tournoi : les Anglaises sont trop fortes

6

Six Nations féminin : l’équipe-type du Tournoi

7

England score six against France for sixth consecutive Six Nations title

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

The case for keeping the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific

The future of the Victoria-based franchise have dominated the headlines in Australia but does winding them up make sense?

FEATURE

Alex Mitchell: Saints 'are in a very good place at the moment'

Northampton have mirrored the England scrum-half's own rise and will travel with confidence to face Leinster in Dublin.

FEATURE

Tyrone Green: 'I want my team-mates to expect me to do something special'

The hot-stepping Harlequins full-back could play for England next year if his native South Africa don't want him.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Craig 24 minutes ago
New Zealand U20s vs South Africa U20s takeaways: Solomon the spark in the wet, tall pack dominates

Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather

3 Go to comments
c
christopher 37 minutes ago
New Zealand U20s vs South Africa U20s takeaways: Solomon the spark in the wet, tall pack dominates

How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see

3 Go to comments
B
Brian 42 minutes ago
England to host France and New Zealand ahead of WXV title defence

No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.

1 Go to comments
B
Burger 49 minutes ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Dom kant

193 Go to comments
W
Warren 57 minutes ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him

193 Go to comments
M
Mark 58 minutes ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.

193 Go to comments
G
Gert 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20 score in dying minutes to draw with South Africa U20

Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20 score in dying minutes to draw with South Africa U20

Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20s vs South Africa U20s takeaways: Solomon the spark in the wet, tall pack dominates

Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….

3 Go to comments
G
Gordon 1 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.

193 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Eben Etzebeth has his say on who next Springboks captain should be

Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”

3 Go to comments
H
Harry 3 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.

193 Go to comments
m
matt 3 hours ago
'I haven’t seen any fear this week': Alex Dombrandt talks up Quins

It’s going to be a good game. COYQ

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
The post-game Ireland arrogance that left Eben Etzebeth in shock

“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.

156 Go to comments
B
Blikkies 4 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…

193 Go to comments
J
Jakes 5 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉

193 Go to comments
T
Tristan 5 hours ago
Bledisloe Cup clash on ANZAC Day might work but with consequences

Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.

3 Go to comments
J
Joseph 5 hours ago
Bledisloe Cup clash on ANZAC Day might work but with consequences

I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.

3 Go to comments
W
Werner 5 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!

193 Go to comments
C
Cebo 5 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!

193 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks
Search