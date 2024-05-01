Women's Elite Rugby tipped to have big impact on USA
USA Women head coach Sione Fukofuka believes the introduction of a professional league in the country will have a huge impact on the fortunes of the national team.
Earlier this month it was announced that Women’s Elite Rugby (WER), the USA’s first professional women’s rugby union league, will launch in 2025.
WER organisers hope to have between six and eight teams competing in the inaugural season and think it can capitalise on the global growth of women’s sport as the game builds towards Women’s Rugby World Cup 2033 in the States.
Fukofuka watched the Women’s Eagles concede 40 unanswered points to slip a 50-7 defeat against Canada in only his second match in charge on Sunday but is confident WER’s arrival can only benefit his squad and the game in the USA.
“Huge,” he replied when asked how important the new league could be.
“It’ll have a big impact. The fact that the players can spend time in a daily training environment is a good component in terms of time away from work and preparation.”
Of the 15 players the former Wallaroos assistant coach selected to start the World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2024 opener, only three do not currently play their club rugby in England’s Women’s Premiership Rugby (PWR).
“The fact that it provides us with the opportunity to bring some of those players back from the UK, so they contribute to our domestic league and increase the competition here is massive,” Fukofuka added.
“The fact that I would have more access and the ability to work with my senior players and my national team players in country, is a big excitement around it.
“Obviously, my experience coming from Super W [is] when Super W is strong, the Wallaroos are strong and building that competition and that ability to have a daily training environment is a big part of it.
“And probably the last layer there is as WER comes into their planning and their development that will also obviously include high-level coaches coming in and the more access the US players have to technical and tactical coaching at a level that allows them to develop, the better it is for me and the national team.
“Because we end up with players that are much better prepared coming into this environment. So, it allows us to develop and progress even further.”
USA’s winless run against Canada now stretches to nine matches and their North American rivals ruthlessly exposed the gap between the two teams in Sunday’s second half in Los Angeles.
The Women’s Eagles have not won a Pacific Four Series match since beating Australia 16-14 in Auckland almost two years ago.
That looks like being the key match-up once again this year for the USA, with whoever emerges victorious at AAMI Park on 17 May likely to take their place at WXV 1 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.
Fukofuka knows the Wallaroos well, having worked with the bulk of Jo Yapp’s squad for three years before moving to America, and he is confident his current charges have the quality to win in Melbourne next month.
“I think they do match up pretty well,” Fukofuka said ahead of the Canada defeat.
“There is a fair bit of experience in this USA group. They play in the UK at a pretty high level, so I’m excited around that.
“Whereas Australia, you know, the Super W isn’t necessarily at the same level of competition week in, week out. But there’s some X-Factor in that backline that we’ve got to be really conscious of.
“This is going to be a bit cliched; I know, I apologise for it… but to be honest, the way I see the game itself is it’ll be decided at the breakdown and the set piece.
“If they can service their outside backs, Maya Stewart and obviously Faitala [Moleka] at full-back then we’ll have a pretty tough time.
“Whereas, if we can slow that down and win our share of ball, there’s some pretty smart players in my team. So, I’m excited to see what they can do with a bit of possession.”
Fukofuka – who describes himself as an “attacking coach” – is well aware that one of the biggest jobs he faces is to give the Women’s Eagles the confidence they can win having only tasted victory in six of their previous 23 Tests.
That is why beating the Springbok Women in his maiden match in charge last month was so important.
He said: “It was a mindset thing against South Africa because one thing the US team hasn’t done very well in recent [years] is win games against or at least perform against teams that they’re expected to win against.”
And make no mistake, the goal for Fukofuka and the Women’s Eagles over the next three weeks is to beat the Wallaroos and book their tickets to Canada and England.
“If we play well, we get a result, we finish above Australia in the top three.
“Then we have World Cup qualification, and we get the opportunity to play the top six countries in the world. So, in short, yes that’s our focus,” he said.
“It’s a bit of a controllable if we get that result [against Australia], then the rest of our year is pretty much planned for us. Whereas if we don’t, then there’s a little bit of the unknown.
“So, we’re definitely chasing a bit of certainty.”
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.
Comments on RugbyPass
Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather3 Go to comments
How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see3 Go to comments
No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.1 Go to comments
Dom kant193 Go to comments
Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him193 Go to comments
Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.193 Go to comments
Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won2 Go to comments
Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄2 Go to comments
Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….3 Go to comments
One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.193 Go to comments
Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”3 Go to comments
Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.193 Go to comments
It’s going to be a good game. COYQ1 Go to comments
“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.156 Go to comments
All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…193 Go to comments
Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉193 Go to comments
Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.3 Go to comments
I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.3 Go to comments
Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!193 Go to comments
You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!193 Go to comments