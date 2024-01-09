Premiership clubs battling to sign Wales' Mason Grady - report

Gallagher Premiership duo Sale Sharks and Bath are competing to sign one of Wales’ brightest prospects Mason Grady ahead of next season, according to WalesOnline.

The 21-year-old is in a rich vein of form this season with Cardiff since returning from the World Cup, with five tries to his name in the United Rugby Championship. But with playing budgets set to be cut next season in Wales, the 105kg winger could be the latest Welsh player to cross the border, following in the footsteps of his teammate Tomos Williams who confirmed a move to Gloucester on Monday.

WalesOnline have reported that Sale Sharks have already offered the Welshman a deal, while he has also met with Bath head coach Johann van Graan. This move would put his fledgling Wales career on hold, as he falls short of the 25-cap threshold for players to play abroad with only six caps. His career in red could only resume once he returns to one of Wales’ four regions.

After Grady’s Wales and Cardiff teammate Williams signed for Gloucester on Monday ahead of next season, Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt that in the “current financial landscape” meant the club could not compete with offers elsewhere.

He said: “We made our best possible offer but given the current financial landscape and salary cap in Wales, he has unfortunately decided to move on.”

The key difference between Williams and Grady, however, is that the scrum-half has 53 caps to his name, meaning he can continue to play for Warren Gatland’s side.

Regardless of what happens next season, Grady can expect to be named in Wales’ Guinness Six Nations squad next week after the season he has had. In the meantime, Cardiff face Harlequins at home and Racing 92 in Paris over the next two weeks in the Investec Champions Cup round three.

