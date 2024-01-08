Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
38 - 19
FT
17 - 10
FT
27 - 17
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Wallabies shock All Blacks:10 bold predictions for 2024

3

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

4

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

5

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits ProD2 club

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

Gallagher Premiership News

Leicester stick with Bok-style bench as Pollard starts versus Farrell

Doncaster Knights sign ex-England U20 seccond row Charlie Beckett

Harlequins strike early to land bonus-point win at Newcastle

Bristol hold on as late yellow card costs Sale

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales
C
Coach 29 minutes ago

Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.

Go to comments More News
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024
J
Jmann 2 hours ago

‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Jacques Nienaber weighs in on strange kicking loophole shown in Premiership

By Josh Raisey
Finn Russell of Bath Rugby kicks for the posts during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Harlequins at Recreation Ground on December 23, 2023 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

After a weekend of Gallagher Premiership action which contained possible the match of the season so far, Northampton Saints’ win over Exeter Chiefs, it is strange that one of the main talking points came from a minute period in Bath’s win over Gloucester where almost nothing happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is because there was a very particular, and much maligned, ‘kick tennis’ battle which saw each side set up ramparts of offside defenders, who were put onside once the catcher advanced five metres. This impasse has been much discussed since, with World Cup winning head coach Jacques Nienaber even giving his take.

For many, kick tennis is seen as the scourge of rugby, and while it must be noted that we seldom see a situation quite like the one at the Rec, Nienaber appears to be in the ‘anti kick tennis’ camp.

Video Spacer

Joe Simmonds on potential England selection
Video Spacer
Joe Simmonds on potential England selection

In a post on X, the current Leinster senior coach said that this exchange in the Premiership relates to one of the biggest fallacies in the game currently- that high ball in play time equates to exciting rugby. This was of course a period of over a minute where the ball was in play, but the South African pointed out that there was “nothing happening.”

He wrote: “And this is what people don’t understand…..this episode of rugby is more than 1 min ball in play with nothing happening except the ball flying through the air. People thinking high ball in play = entertaining rugby.”

Though situations like this one are rarely seen, there have been calls for law changes to ensure it does not happen again and to encourage more counter-attacking rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The greatest irony is that the smattering of players strewn across the field actually led to an exciting passage of play after a charge down by Bath resulted in the ball falling into the hands of a Gloucester player on their own in the middle of the field, which launched an attack. Nevertheless, this was a passage of play that has not gone down well with much of the rugby community, including one of its leading coaches.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report
Search