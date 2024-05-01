‘Something special’: Ethan Blackadder’s return after another injury setback

All Black Ethan Blackadder insists “something special” is just around the corner with the backrower bouncing back from another injury layoff to return for the Crusaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackadder, who was called into the All Blacks’ World Cup squad as a replacement for Emoni Narawa, has battled a range of setbacks including shoulder and calf complaints since 2022.

The 29-year-old didn’t feature the opening seven rounds for the struggling Crusaders, but after returning in round eight, has now played three Super Rugby Pacific matches on the bounce.

While the Crusaders are third-last with only two wins from nine starts, Blackadder is just thrilled to be back out on the field in the red and black jersey after another tough injury layoff.

“It’s great to be back,” Blackadder told Newshub this week. “I’ve strung three games together which has been hard the last couple of years, so just loving playing footy with my mates.

“Something special is going to happen, I feel.

“It definitely is frustrating,” he added. “Especially when you get five or six muscle strains in different areas. You start to question what’s gone on.

“But you just go back to the process every time and that’s your rehab and strength training. It’s frustrating but rewarding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know the start point and the endpoints and the endpoint is always playing rugby. So that makes you pretty hungry to get it right.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 35 18 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

The Crusaders were last on the table before hosting the high-flying Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch last week.

An 0-2 road trip across the ditch against the NSW Waratahs and Western Force left the Crusaders pinned up against the ropes as their playoff hope hung in the balance.

With their home fans behind them, they needed to bounce back against Melbourne – and that’s exactly what they did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Lio-Willie scored the sole try of the first half as the hosts took a hard-fought lead into the sheds, but the second 40 saw an utterly dominant display from the reigning champions.

The Crusaders moved up the ladder with a relentless 39-nil win at Apollo Projects Stadium, and they’ll be eager to repeat that effort in Christchurch against the Reds on Saturday.

“We’ve got heaps of confidence from last week,” Blackadder said. “So, if we can carry that on and keep evolving and getting better then for sure (we can win the title).

“It’s just a week at a time from now. We’re not going to worry about the top eight until that time comes. We’ve just got to worry about today, tomorrow and then ultimately Saturday.”

Blackadder has been named to start at openside flanker against the Queensland Reds, which will see the All Black come up against Wallaby Fraser McReight who is set to return from suspension.