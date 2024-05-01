Ex-Wallabies duo agree Noah Lolesio should currently start for Australia

Former Wallabies Tim Horan and Cameron Shepherd agree that flyhalf Noah Lolesio would start for Australia ahead of the likes of Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson if there was a Test tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lolesio, who played more than 15 matches in Wallaby gold before falling out of favour, has played an instrumental role in the Brumbies’ strong form this season which sees them sit third after 10 rounds.

The 24-year-old has been a general around the field for the Australian powerhouse, which included a try against the table-topping Hurricanes last weekend, and has been sensational off the kicking tee.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

For quite some time now, one of the biggest questions yet to be answered by new Australian coach Joe Schmidt is who should start in the No. 10 jersey? Well, Noah Lolesio might just be the answer.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Tim Horan has picked a new-look Wallabies side based on current form. This is a team that doesn’t include last year’s World Cup skipper Will Skelton.

“This weekend, that’s the side I’d pick – and I tell you what, it’s a big forward pack,” Horan said on Stan Sport’s Rugby Heaven.

“It just depends on what Joe Schmidt is looking for. Does he want a really big forward pack? Does he want a mobile forward pack?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Taniela Tupou hasn’t started a lot of matches for the Rebels.

“We both agree on Noah,” Horan continued. “I picked him at the start of the year that he’s the player that has really got to stand up.



“Where we only differ a little bit, I think Tom Wright is the form 15 for the Australian teams and I think Andrew Kellaway is a better winger than Tom Wright is a winger.”

Horan has gone with James Slipper, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Swinton, and Rob Leota in the tight five, while Rob Leota, , Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini round out the forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queensland’s Tate McDermott partners Lolesio in this team, while Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau line up in the midfield. Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Tom Wright are the outside backs.

It’s a strong team but one that looks vastly different to what former coach Eddie Jones selected last year, with Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson seen as the preferred options at first five.

Cameron Shepherd has agreed on eight selections, but would sub in prop Harry Johnson-Holmes, locks Darcy Swain and Izack Rodda, and flanker Liam Wright in the forward pack.

Shepherd, who played at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, would also go with veteran Nic White at halfback, and Tom Wright switching places from fullback to wing for Melbourne’s Andrew Kellaway.

“To add some thought to my selections, I really want to see Joe Schmidt create a back three that are completely interchangeable,” Shepherd added.

“I want to see them being able to replace each other and I totally understand defensively in certain situations they’re going to be where they’re going to be.

“The connection between those three has to be one of the most important parts of Australian rugby.

“Kellaway’s kicking game is slightly better than Tom Wright’s and that’s probably why I prefer him at 15.”

Tim Horan’s current Wallabies XV: James Slipper, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Swinton, Nick Frost, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Andrew Kellaway, Hunter Paisami, Len Ikitau, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Tom Wright

Cameron Shepherd’s Wallabies XV: James Slipper, Matt Faessler, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Darcy Swain, Izack Rodda, Liam Wright, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Len Ikitau, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Andrew Kellaway