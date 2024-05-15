Alex Sanderson recalls a booze-fuelled fight with Billy Vunipola
Alex Sanderson has paid tribute to Mako and Billy Vunipola, the brothers whose exit from Saracens was confirmed on Tuesday by the London club.
Now working as the Sale director of rugby, Sanderson is due to bring his Sharks to the StoneX this Saturday looking for a result against the second-place team to qualify his fourth-place side for the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.
That visit will provide the former Saracens assistant coach with the opportunity to salute the Vunipolas in person for their exploits with the Londoners this last decade, a journey that Sanderson was involved in until January 2022 when he decided to take up his boss role at Sale.
Mako arrived at Saracens from Bristol in 2011, with Billy following from Wasps two years later, and Sanderson outlined his respect for the pair during his weekly media briefing ahead of this weekend’s round 18 league fixture.
Sanderson’s former boss Mark McCall initially paid tribute to the Vunipolas, describing the brothers as two of the keenest rugby player minds he had ever come across. He predicted they could have a future in coaching whenever they do stop playing.
Asked for his take on the 33- and 31-year-old Vunipolas, who have been linked with a switch to Montpellier next season, Sanderson told a media audience that included RugbyPass: “I haven’t heard his comments.”
That, though, didn’t stop him from going on and delving into his memory bank, explaining his first impression of Mako as a 17-year-old and also revealing an incident with a p***ed-up Billy in a Croatian bar.
“I’ll just take you back: I coached Mako when he was 17 at school. It was my second coaching gig after the Reds. I went to Eddie Jones at the Reds, a baptism of fire. Came back, went to the RFU, and coached England U18s.
“Mako was in that squad and he couldn’t do a backward roly-poly at the time. My missus still remembers it. This is like 15 years ago, I’m sure. I said, ‘Have a look at this kid, he can’t do a backward roly-poly. But geez, he could play rugby!
“He was out of shape and had grey hair at 17; he’d lost his passport surely ’cause he is not 17. But he could play.
“His outputs and performance in the game, even back then when he wasn’t in great condition, showed his ability to read a game, to find the ball, to pop up in areas defensively where he had an impact on both sides of the ball. And that was back then.
“And then I met Billy. It’s funny isn’t it, because I don’t think of the rugby, the cuteness, when I think of them two.
“I remember being sat next to Billy after the Heineken Cup final that was lost against Toulon and he was inconsolable and it’s things like that that bind you to players.
“Sorry (Sanderson wipes his eye)… We had a fight on a p*** up in a bar in Croatia, a bit of a fight. He threw a cork at me it hit him in the eye. He was p***ed. I don’t think he has drunk since then. And when I left he sent me a letter apologising, that was 10 years after, for that incident which I had buried the day after so.
“Rugby-wise, brilliant players. Men? None better. None better blokes. Really fortunate to have known them.”
I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?1 Go to comments
Great analysis Brett and what a shame that RA haven't spent more on the tight five instead. BTW I see the latest 8-9 Combo has dropped, looking forward to that. It's incredible the amount of damage that Hamish and Eddie's egos did in such a short space of time. From memory Eddie drove the initial drive to poach league stars way back in the 00s, with community rugby paying the price in reduced funding. Australia went from 15% of its income being spent on community rugby in 2002 to 2.4% in 2015, sheer madness and look where they are now. Hamish reminds me of Scrappy Doo. Always mouthing off, spoiling for a fight with bigger dogs who'd eat him alive. Sadly RA didn't have a Scooby Doo to bail him out.9 Go to comments
*_“I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, brutal clear-outs, monster ball carries, and crushingly intense scrummaging. I love it. These things make my heart rate spike. These aren’t the only things I love about rugby, but I feel no need to pretend I don’t love them, or to apologise for loving them just in case someone thinks I shouldn’t.”_* beautifully put Flats🔥3 Go to comments
“Hidden comments” all over the place😂 Turlough’s been a busy little boy ey🤭74 Go to comments
it’ll all be released in an autobiography a few years from now….. “Razor shafted me” blah blah blah. thinking of making Scott Barrett captain might be a good move. Could calm down his brain fades & make him an even better player for them3 Go to comments
Sadly he played far too many games too young. England and France really do need to look after their younger players better.1 Go to comments
Having finally been able to watch the first Chasing the Sun (thanks RugbyPass!) - because I refuse to pay DSTV's extortionate monthly fee in SA - after four years, it was amazing to see Mapimpi's story as well as seeing my personal hero, Rassie, breaking down when telling it. There _is_ hope for the country, but only once we've got rid of the crooked and incompetent ANC (and others) who have set out to destroy it. Viva Rassie, viva Kolisi viva rugby!1 Go to comments
Whether true or not, all the best to you Sam Cane. A warrior of a player and a loyal servant to the ABs! Go get you some yen and have some fun.3 Go to comments
The game was changing too much with teams trying to role the dice drawing fouls. Would be better if scrums and the adjudicating problems were resolved but this is a good immediate fix.37 Go to comments
Like many here I am encouraged by this post. Our forwards are where the real rewards and improvements must come from. With a 50/50 pack against any opposition, our backs could ensure more than 50% of the games will be won. We need Valetini at 6 and Cale at 8 to make the most or a good tight 5, McWright will add to the effectiveness of the pack BUT must get a very good tight 5 out there first.115 Go to comments
The key point I think that is missing is that if Joseph wants to guarantee a Lions spot, he really has to play wing in his first year. He is easily going to nail down whatever he wants to do, but with just half a season, how much of a factor he proves to be in the Lions series could be dictated by this initial choice of playing position.9 Go to comments
the game was 2 weeks before the challenge cup final. I really don’t believe they needed to rest that many players.1 Go to comments
I really feel like neither of the Vunipolas is given the respect they deserve. I would have liked to see both of them get a few more caps than they have gotten in the past couple of years, but unfortunately the fact that they both peaked young has meant that for a number of years they have been perceived as disappointments. When they are both retired, in the cold light of day they will be recognised as two of the best players of their generation of any nation.4 Go to comments
this generation of saracens players could produce some really incredible coaches. When Farrell retires he could walk into any premiership team as a defence, attack, or kicking coach. Itoje could make it as a defence or a lineout coach, and Jamie George as a lineout or scrum coach. The problem the Vunipolas are going to have is that its not clear what their coaching speciality would be. Neither are great in the set piece, and while they were good in attack and defence, they were never tactical masterminds. Perhaps contact skills would be their ideal brief? Mako perhaps could work in strength & conditioning, but Billy has a bit of a reputation for not taking that side of the game seriously.4 Go to comments
A very good player.We are finally getting some balance in our team. Plummer..Heem ..Lam a solid..experienced combo who take the sensible options consistently. Clarke was a grt impact of the bench option until Lam moved to 13 to replace an injured Reiko. Cotter is doing a grt job building his team. .1 Go to comments
Saturday was last straw. Terrible record in Premiership since Jan 23. Capitulation against Bath at home. There are 3 conclusions. Players aren't good enough. Coaching team aren't good enough or combination of both.2 Go to comments
As you say in your article Brett, the point was Hamish and his vanity - plain and simple. The crazy bit is that sua’ali’i has to be probably twice the player of mark N, no easy feat, just for RA to get their money's worth!?! And as you say, tahs aren't short of wingers, props on the other hand id like to see $1.6m spent on. I still shake my head at the absolute carry on in the media and comments section around the boon of getting sua’ali’i and the revenue it'd generate. It was all such hogwash imo and short sighted, real sugar hit stuff. And wasnt Waugh (and others) on the board at the time this money was spent? You say silver bullet, I'd say sugar hit but without the flavour.9 Go to comments
NZR should play hard all a bit with some of these players and make them sign up to the next world cup. If they won’t, offer it to someone who will. Because what happens is the NH (especially France) swoop on a bunch of nz players coming off contract, weakening their depth, and nz scrambles less than 2 years out trying to get replacements up to speed.1 Go to comments
No thanks. Savea almost always leaves easy points out there and goes for the corner, no matter how many times it’s not working. He claimed he took “the learnings” from this when he kept making the same mistake against the Boks a few years ago. Then went out the very next week and did the same thing and SA snatched victory because of it. Years later he still does it, right up to and including the world cup final. Great player, not so great rugby nous.10 Go to comments
It certainly wasn't a rhetorical masterpiece coming from big E …. (just as a side remark: Eben is the better player, Siya by far the better talker - maybe that's why they don't seem to like each other very much) …. but could we please move on?74 Go to comments