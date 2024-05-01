Saracens statement: The outcome of Billy Vunipola investigation

Saracens have issued a statement to say Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club following his arrest in Majorca on Sunday morning.

Following an internal investigation, the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions condemned the 31-year-old’s behaviour, but said that the case is now close.

The club statement reads: “Saracens can confirm that after an internal investigation, Billy Vunipola will face no further action from the club.

“We condemn the behaviour and have warned Billy about his future conduct.

“We now look forward to the remainder of the Gallagher Premiership season, and consider this case closed.”

After initial reports in Spain had said the 75-cap England international had thrown bottles and chairs at security staff at a bar in Palma, the No8 released a statement saying he was in no way violent.

The initial reports painted a scene of pure pandemonium filled with danger as the police scrambled to subdue the 128kg forward, but the Saracen downplayed the severity of the situation, describing it instead as an “unfortunate misunderstanding”.

Despite facing no further action from his club, Vunipola revealed in a statement on Monday that he was made to pay a fine of €240 in an express trial in Spain for resisting the law.

“I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Mallorca on Sunday, which got out of hand,” Vunipola said in his statement.

“Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else.

“I was charged with resisting the law and, following an ‘express trial’, I have paid a fine of 240 euros.

“The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today.

“I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”