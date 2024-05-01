Bledisloe Cup clash on ANZAC Day might work but with consequences
In an interview with the Inside Line podcast Rugby Australia chairman Daniel Herbert revived a decade-old idea for a Bledisloe Cup Test match on Anzac Day.
New Zealand was initially dismissive suggesting the logistics of such a fixture were too difficult. But with both countries facing major financial challenges – RA will announce a loss for 2023 at their next AGM and is battling again this year – Herbert believes rugby needs to embrace bold ideas built around commerciality and entertainment and let go of “amateur baggage” holding the game back.
“It is not two clubs against one another. It is a long-standing rivalry, but also a long-term partnership, and recognised through a flagship event like that, we could develop a really big event, a prestigious event around that,” Herbert elaborated.
He described a possible Anzac Day fixture as a “no brainer.”
If ever there was an illustration of the diminishing interest in the Blediose Cup it surely peaked in 2021.
Only 25,121 spectators watched the All Blacks thrash Australia 57-22 in a brilliant performance at Eden Park. The crowd was even smaller for the Sydney Test. Only 25,689 fans filled the 80,000 seats at ANZ Stadium.
Granted those matches were played during the confusing Covid period but the Sydney Blediose Cup Test used to be a guaranteed sellout. It hasn’t sold out since 2009 when 80,228 showed up.
In 2012, 76,877 people watched the All Blacks 27-19 win. The last Blediose Test to sell out in Brisbane was an 18-18 draw in 2012.
An Anzac Day Union Test that emulated the historical ceremony, narratives, and marketing of rival codes AFL and NRL would unquestionably attract great interest. But it needs to come attached with another caveat.
The Test on April 25 should be the game to decide the winner of the trophy. A one-off, winner-takes-all game that switches between countries each year would enhance the magnitude of the occasion.
Since 1995, 22 of the 82 Blediose Cup Tests (27%) have been ‘dead rubbers.’ That is the winner of the trophy has already been settled before kickoff. Can you imagine the NBA playing a Game 7 of the finals when one side already leads a series 6-0?
Australia’s lack of competitiveness and milking of a previously lucrative cash cow has led to an abundance of fixtures with nothing riding on them.
Sure every Test is important for the players and there have been some great games when the destination of the Bledisloe has already been settled. In 2010 James O’Connor kicked a last-play conversion for a Wallabies win in Hong Kong. In 2014 Malakai Fekitoa scored a try on the siern for the All Blacks in Brisbane.
Sure, other sporting contests like Ashes cricket last year have compelling ‘dead rubbers’ but the Bledisloe Cup needs a shot up the arm and an ANZAC day, winner-takes-all, fixture provides that.
From an Australian perspective, two of their most iconic Bledisloe Cup victories were in one-off games in 1979 and 1994. In 1993 there were absolute scenes on the terraces at Carisbrook in Dundien when the All Blacks beat Australia 25-10 to regain the Bledisloe.
An international in April doesn’t give either team much time to prepare which might compromise the quality of play, but conversely, it adds a sense of intrigue and desperation with so much on the line and little time together.
Leading players seemingly come and go when they please from Super Rugby these days so the excuse of player burnout doesn’t wash.
There’s no reason why the Black Ferns and Wallaroos can’t be part of the occasion either or they could play a match at a different time on the same day.
On both sides of the Tasman participation numbers at the grassroots level are falling.
Several factors could be responsible for the decline in numbers including cost of living pressures and other recreational choices.
Surely another reason is the sheer size of rugby players. In the first 20 years of professionalism, the average weight of a rugby international increased by 20kg. A healthy 85kg battler trying to stop a 140kg behemoth is usually a hopeless cause for the former.
Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Graham Henry recognised this. In 2021 he was instrumental in establishing a National Under 85kg competition in New Zealand which featured over 50 teams last year. A national side that didn’t play a game was selected. Suddenly a viable alternative is opening for those of smaller or average weight to compete, stay, and maybe one day get paid in the game they love.
What about an Under 85kg Bledisloe Cup? Call it the ‘George.’ That is the George Gregan/George Nepia trophy – two iconic players from each country under 85kg separated by nearly a century. That’s proof little guys can be enduringly successful.
Anzac Day, a day when New Zealand and Australia share common ground could be even more special for rugby with increased relevance introduced to a long rivalry.
Comments on RugbyPass
Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather3 Go to comments
How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see3 Go to comments
No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.1 Go to comments
Dom kant192 Go to comments
Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him192 Go to comments
Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.192 Go to comments
Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won2 Go to comments
Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄2 Go to comments
Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….3 Go to comments
One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.192 Go to comments
Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”3 Go to comments
Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.192 Go to comments
It’s going to be a good game. COYQ1 Go to comments
“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.156 Go to comments
All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…192 Go to comments
Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉192 Go to comments
Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.3 Go to comments
I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.3 Go to comments
Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!192 Go to comments
You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!192 Go to comments