New Zealand U20 score in dying minutes to draw with South Africa U20
An hour and a half before the first-ever The Rugby Championship U20 match kicked off, Sunshine Coast Stadium staff were out on the field with leaf blowers and brooms trying to shift the many, many puddles draped across the field.
The “Sunshine Coast” had provided some substandard conditions for the momentous occasion, but as the teams walked out past the large, shiny trophy, the rain relented.
It would end up being a classically tight test between the two famous rivals, with a scoring burst in the third quarter handing South Africa a slim lead that was matched with 90 seconds to go.
The challenge the conditions would pose was evident from the kickoff, with the drop kick barely making it off the grass leading to a wobbly kick that floated the way of New Zealand’s Liam Jack.
It was New Zealand who won a penalty on the opening scrum but the Kiwis lost their first lineout with a wayward throw pulled up by the referee.
Water sprayed off the pitch with every step and each catch took some concentration, leading to plenty of kicks. With the wind behind the Kiwis in the first half, territory tended to favour the young men in black.
South Africa dislodged the ball in defence a couple of times and when play broke down, the teams looked to attack but a lack of traction made that a tall task.
New Zealand’s ill-discipline around the ruck saw them penalised a few times but the touch-finding kicks from South Africa only made it so far up the sideline.
As the half-hour mark neared, the scores were still tied, but with the conditions on New Zealand’s side in the first half, that scoreline would have to be considered a win for the South Africans if it were to remain that way when the half-time whistle was blown.
That’s when New Zealand’s Impressive fullback Isaac Hutchinson stepped up to the tee and secured the first points of the game. The youngster had proven to be New Zealand’s most dangerous player with the ball in hand with his early touches prior to becoming the first player to score points in this new competition.
While New Zealand continued to claim strong field position, their poor lineout execution and South Africa’s defence saw chance after chance go begging.
A penalty attempt in near identical position to the first one went New Zealand’s way to end the half but after the ball fell over in the wind, Hutchinson reset and sliced it right. That left the South Africans in just a 3-0 deficit at halftime.
Halftime saw the brooms come out once again as puddles were dispersed. The rain was yet to make an appearance during play.
The second half started with a fast-paced attacking sequence from New Zealand, and while the wind favoured the South Africans, it was the Kiwis who continued to win the territory battle, keeping pressure on their opponents.
14 minutes into the second period the set piece continued to be a mixed bag but both teams were growing into the game and enjoying a slightly less sodden field.
Play broke open when New Zealand’s reserve first five-eighth Rico Simpson delivered a floating long ball to the waiting arms of left winger Stanley Solomon who had the pace to finish in the corner. The try went unconverted.
This however sparked the South African team to life and some attacking ambition proved profitable as they pressed deep into the New Zealand half. That advance was rewarded with three points but it wouldn’t be long before they added some more.
Slipping through a number of Kiwi defenders, offload after offload the South Africans pulled together a remarkable passage of play that was finished by right-winger Joel Leotlela. A successful conversion made it 10-8 in favour of the South Africans.
The momentum continued as South Africa pressed deep into New Zealand territory once more, utilising the wind and their renewed confidence. New Zealand struggled with the pace and power of the South African surge and conceded another penalty, leading to the lead being extended to 13-8.
Another penalty attempt went ary with 10 minutes to go, leaving New Zealand with a chance. That proved to be just the break the Kiwis needed and Solomon found space down the left wing, covering 60 metres before offloading. The play ended in a yellow card for reserve South African lock JF Van Heerden after a cross-field kick was dropped right on the try line by Kiwi winger Frank Vaenuku.
Play remained deep in the South African half in the dying minutes, and with just 90 seconds remaining Vaenuku made amends for his dropped ball minutes earlier by collecting the ball wide and scoring in the corner.
Play would resume following the conversion attempt, but Simpson pushed it wide leaving the game tied.
72 seconds of frantic play followed but neither team could break the deadlock and South Africa ultimately decided to bring the game to a close. Fulltime score 13-13.
Comments on RugbyPass
Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather3 Go to comments
How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see3 Go to comments
No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.1 Go to comments
Dom kant192 Go to comments
Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him192 Go to comments
Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.192 Go to comments
Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won2 Go to comments
Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄2 Go to comments
Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….3 Go to comments
One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.192 Go to comments
Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”3 Go to comments
Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.192 Go to comments
It’s going to be a good game. COYQ1 Go to comments
“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.156 Go to comments
All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…192 Go to comments
Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉192 Go to comments
Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.3 Go to comments
I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.3 Go to comments
Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!192 Go to comments
You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!192 Go to comments