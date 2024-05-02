Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:35
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
12:30
Sunday
10:00
South Africa U20

New Zealand U20 score in dying minutes to draw with South Africa U20

By Ned Lester
Dylan Pledger of New Zealand in action. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

An hour and a half before the first-ever The Rugby Championship U20 match kicked off, Sunshine Coast Stadium staff were out on the field with leaf blowers and brooms trying to shift the many, many puddles draped across the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Sunshine Coast” had provided some substandard conditions for the momentous occasion, but as the teams walked out past the large, shiny trophy, the rain relented.

It would end up being a classically tight test between the two famous rivals, with a scoring burst in the third quarter handing South Africa a slim lead that was matched with 90 seconds to go.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The challenge the conditions would pose was evident from the kickoff, with the drop kick barely making it off the grass leading to a wobbly kick that floated the way of New Zealand’s Liam Jack.

It was New Zealand who won a penalty on the opening scrum but the Kiwis lost their first lineout with a wayward throw pulled up by the referee.

Water sprayed off the pitch with every step and each catch took some concentration, leading to plenty of kicks. With the wind behind the Kiwis in the first half, territory tended to favour the young men in black.

South Africa dislodged the ball in defence a couple of times and when play broke down, the teams looked to attack but a lack of traction made that a tall task.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand’s ill-discipline around the ruck saw them penalised a few times but the touch-finding kicks from South Africa only made it so far up the sideline.

As the half-hour mark neared, the scores were still tied, but with the conditions on New Zealand’s side in the first half, that scoreline would have to be considered a win for the South Africans if it were to remain that way when the half-time whistle was blown.

That’s when New Zealand’s Impressive fullback Isaac Hutchinson stepped up to the tee and secured the first points of the game. The youngster had proven to be New Zealand’s most dangerous player with the ball in hand with his early touches prior to becoming the first player to score points in this new competition.

While New Zealand continued to claim strong field position, their poor lineout execution and South Africa’s defence saw chance after chance go begging.

ADVERTISEMENT

A penalty attempt in near identical position to the first one went New Zealand’s way to end the half but after the ball fell over in the wind, Hutchinson reset and sliced it right. That left the South Africans in just a 3-0 deficit at halftime.

Halftime saw the brooms come out once again as puddles were dispersed. The rain was yet to make an appearance during play.

Related

The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

They say that history is written by the victors, and that is certainly true with Chasing the Sun 2 highlighting the exploits of the Springboks 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign. 

Read Now

The second half started with a fast-paced attacking sequence from New Zealand, and while the wind favoured the South Africans, it was the Kiwis who continued to win the territory battle, keeping pressure on their opponents.

14 minutes into the second period the set piece continued to be a mixed bag but both teams were growing into the game and enjoying a slightly less sodden field.

Play broke open when New Zealand’s reserve first five-eighth Rico Simpson delivered a floating long ball to the waiting arms of left winger Stanley Solomon who had the pace to finish in the corner. The try went unconverted.

This however sparked the South African team to life and some attacking ambition proved profitable as they pressed deep into the New Zealand half. That advance was rewarded with three points but it wouldn’t be long before they added some more.

Slipping through a number of Kiwi defenders, offload after offload the South Africans pulled together a remarkable passage of play that was finished by right-winger Joel Leotlela. A successful conversion made it 10-8 in favour of the South Africans.

The momentum continued as South Africa pressed deep into New Zealand territory once more, utilising the wind and their renewed confidence. New Zealand struggled with the pace and power of the South African surge and conceded another penalty, leading to the lead being extended to 13-8.

Another penalty attempt went ary with 10 minutes to go, leaving New Zealand with a chance. That proved to be just the break the Kiwis needed and Solomon found space down the left wing, covering 60 metres before offloading. The play ended in a yellow card for reserve South African lock JF Van Heerden after a cross-field kick was dropped right on the try line by Kiwi winger Frank Vaenuku.

Play remained deep in the South African half in the dying minutes, and with just 90 seconds remaining Vaenuku made amends for his dropped ball minutes earlier by collecting the ball wide and scoring in the corner.

Play would resume following the conversion attempt, but Simpson pushed it wide leaving the game tied.

72 seconds of frantic play followed but neither team could break the deadlock and South Africa ultimately decided to bring the game to a close. Fulltime score 13-13.

Related

Eben Etzebeth has his say on who next Springboks captain should be

With Siya Kolisi, the skipper of the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning teams now based in France, there has been talk that Rassie Erasmus will look to appoint a home-based player to take over for the campaign ahead.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

PACIFIC FOUR SERIES 2024 | CANADA V USA

Japan Rugby League One | Verblitz v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 10

Fresh Starts | Episode 2 | Sam Whitelock

Royal Navy Men v Royal Air Force Men | Full Match Replay

Royal Navy Women v Royal Air Force Women | Full Match Replay

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘It's the people’s champions against the actual champions’ - Ireland great weighs in

2

Saracens statement: The outcome of Billy Vunipola investigation

3

Ox Nche: 'The best feeling is squeezing a tighthead so hard he passes out'

4

RFU statement: Maro Itoje cited for yellow-carded tackle

5

Dragons sign 102kg Stormers centre on immediate deal

6

Newcastle sign 23-year-old identical twin props for next season

7

Championship bust-up sees ex-England hooker Cairns cop 12-game ban

8

Montpellier continue to build formidable pack with Abuladze signing

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

The case for keeping the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific

The future of the Victoria-based franchise have dominated the headlines in Australia but does winding them up make sense?

FEATURE

Alex Mitchell: Saints 'are in a very good place at the moment'

Northampton have mirrored the England scrum-half's own rise and will travel with confidence to face Leinster in Dublin.

FEATURE

Tyrone Green: 'I want my team-mates to expect me to do something special'

The hot-stepping Harlequins full-back could play for England next year if his native South Africa don't want him.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Craig 21 minutes ago
New Zealand U20s vs South Africa U20s takeaways: Solomon the spark in the wet, tall pack dominates

Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather

3 Go to comments
c
christopher 35 minutes ago
New Zealand U20s vs South Africa U20s takeaways: Solomon the spark in the wet, tall pack dominates

How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see

3 Go to comments
B
Brian 39 minutes ago
England to host France and New Zealand ahead of WXV title defence

No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.

1 Go to comments
B
Burger 46 minutes ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Dom kant

192 Go to comments
W
Warren 54 minutes ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him

192 Go to comments
M
Mark 56 minutes ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.

192 Go to comments
G
Gert 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20 score in dying minutes to draw with South Africa U20

Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20 score in dying minutes to draw with South Africa U20

Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄

2 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hours ago
New Zealand U20s vs South Africa U20s takeaways: Solomon the spark in the wet, tall pack dominates

Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….

3 Go to comments
G
Gordon 1 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.

192 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Eben Etzebeth has his say on who next Springboks captain should be

Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”

3 Go to comments
H
Harry 3 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.

192 Go to comments
m
matt 3 hours ago
'I haven’t seen any fear this week': Alex Dombrandt talks up Quins

It’s going to be a good game. COYQ

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
The post-game Ireland arrogance that left Eben Etzebeth in shock

“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.

156 Go to comments
B
Blikkies 4 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…

192 Go to comments
J
Jakes 5 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉

192 Go to comments
T
Tristan 5 hours ago
Bledisloe Cup clash on ANZAC Day might work but with consequences

Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.

3 Go to comments
J
Joseph 5 hours ago
Bledisloe Cup clash on ANZAC Day might work but with consequences

I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.

3 Go to comments
W
Werner 5 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!

192 Go to comments
C
Cebo 5 hours ago
The All Blacks outplayed the Springboks in the World Cup final

You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!

192 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Alex Mitchell: Saints 'are in a very good place at the moment' Alex Mitchell: Saints 'are in a very good place at the moment'
Search