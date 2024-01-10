Select Edition

International

Wallabies’ World Cup fallout: All Blacks have ‘head start’ in 2024

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images)

It’s almost hard to describe what the atmosphere was like at Lyon’s OL Stadium in September after the Wallabies’ record 40-6 Rugby World Cup defeat to familiar foe Wales.

The result left the Wallabies on the brink of a first-ever pool stage exit at the sport’s showpiece event. It was an all-time low for Australian rugby, and you could feel that in the stadium that night.

Players and fans alike were left gutted, disappointed and heartbroken as the darkest night in Australian rugby history was etched into the record books.

Coach Eddie Jones was uncharacteristically quiet after the Test, too. The Wallabies went on to bow out of the Rugby World Cup before the quarter-finals.

“Deep down we thought we could go further in the competition and we probably should have. It was obviously very disappointing,” starting flyhalf Ben Donaldson told RugbyPass.

“It took a couple of months, probably up until the start of pre-season here with the Force to really kind of get over that.

“As soon as the World Cup finished we were on break for seven or eight weeks so you’re not doing any rugby, you’re just with your friends, with your partners just chilling out but that’s always lingering in the back of your mind.

“What could I have done better? What could we have done better? Because essentially we let our country down. We didn’t play the kind of footy we wanted to.”

While the Australian players went on a break, their arch-rivals across the ditch continued to pursue what would’ve been a fourth Rugby World Cup crown.

The All Blacks defied the odds and underdog status as they held on for a valiant win over Ireland in the quarters. New Zealand backed that up with a clinical win over Argentina a week later.

But their quest for glory would end there. Captain Sam Cane was sent off midway through the first half in the final against South Africa which unfortunately proved to be a pivotal moment.

New Zealand mounted a comeback and had an opportunity to win the Test at the death off the boot of Jordie Barrett, but it wasn’t to be. South Africa became back-to-back world champions with a 12-11 win.

Both the Wallabies and All Blacks will be disappointed with how their World Cup campaigns ended for different reasons, but the New Zealanders are the first to officially put it behind them.

More than 70 days on from the one-point defeat to the Springboks, 22 All Blacks assembled for a brief two-day camp in Auckland with new coach Scott Robertson this week.

Meanwhile, across the ditch, the Wallabies are separated by Australian state borders as they continue to chip away at pre-season with their Super Rugby clubs.

“It’s obviously a bit of a weird situation. We don’t have a head coach at the moment, they’re still figuring out the high-performance team and program,” Donaldson said.

“We haven’t really had any conversations with anyone from the Wallabies since we left the World Cup whereas the All Blacks are in camp now, they’re already moving forward.

“It does feel like they’ve got a bit of a head start but most of us boys, we’ve all spoken and we’ve got full trust in Australian rugby at the moment and what they’re doing, how they’re moving forward.

“They’ve already appointed a few new people so we’re just focusing on the short-term at our clubs, just day-to-day really, just training… trying to get a starting position at the Force.

“If I’m playing well there (the Force) then everything else will take care of itself.

“We’ve got full trust in whoever is working in Australian rugby to get those positions filled and if all of us at our Super clubs can just keep working hard, when we do come into camp – not we, whoever gets picked to go into camp eventually – the boys should be ready to go.”

Playmaker Ben Donaldson didn’t take the field for a second during last year’s Rugby Championship. But a few months later, he was Australia’s go-to man on the sport’s biggest stage.

Donaldson, 24, received Player of the Match honours after scoring two tries against Georgia in Australia’s World Cup opener. He started the first two Tests at fullback before replacing Carter Gordon as the Wallabies’ No. 10.

But with all that in the past, Donaldson is looking to channel the learnings from that World Cup campaign ahead of a Super Rugby Pacific season with a new team.

The NSW Waratahs let Donaldson go last year, with the playmaker linking up with Wallaby veteran Nic White out west with the Force.

“Being at the Tahs for four or five years, ever since I left school, and leaving the way it all happened, a little bit of bitterness there but I think I was ready for a move, a new experience, a new challenge,” he added.

“I think this move over here to the west is probably the best thing for me.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Force
06:00
23 Feb 24
Hurricanes
All Stats and Data

“The World Cup, obviously not the results we wanted but I took so many learnings and so many experiences out of that that will help me moving forward as an individual and as a playmaker for the Western Force.

“There’s definitely that bit of fire in the belly. I’ve been to a World Cup now, started every game and also I’m at a new club and you want to prove some people out there wrong.

“At the end of the day I know what I can do, I know what I’m capable of and thankfully Crono has got full backing of me and the boys of this team as well.

“I’ll take those experiences from the past couple of years and the World Cup and just take them into the 2024 season.”

The Western Force will kick off their Super Rugby Pacific season at home to the Hurricanes on February 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob 32 minutes ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

In both franchises, there seems to be a lack of confidence based on average competence and I think they need to focus on core skills. I thought the Force was improving under Sampson and I hope he can assist the Rebels to win more games. I’m not sure about Foote as a coach. WA will be a good team this year as they have recruited well, the Twiggy assist is beneficial and I wonder if the ‘new’ RA will attempt to build a relationship with him. The management team at the Rebels seem to be close to incompetence in trying to buy their way out of trouble.

7 Go to comments
P
Pecos 44 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Meaningless “rankings” beget meaningless articles about meaningkess “rankings”.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson will have frightened his employers already

> In his first media session as incumbent, the man known far and wide as Razor suggested New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) policy of only selecting players domiciled here could become open to review or interpretation. No he didn’t. He asked NZR and all its bodies to keep an opening mind towards reviewing the policy heading forward.

10 Go to comments
W
Willie 1 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

We will continue to struggle while there are 5 teams, even if “John” appoints the coaches! Economic madness to have a team in AFL heartland and without SA teams in the Super comp there is no justification for the WA team. If SA was involved there MAY be some logistical justification for WA, otherwise they and Melbourne are drains on the overall competition both financially and playing resources.

7 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

First class article, Nick. Thanks. On paper the Rebels should be more capable this year of winning games. LSL will be, I would hope, a very significant signing. At 27, he is still young enough to have years ahead of him. And as a forward this the age most will be in their peak period. The year at Northampton has seen him improve on his Australian form, in my view. The Force are harder to predict, I feel. Nic White is past his prime. But yet at 33, he can still add a lot to the Force, even be the person to build the team around for two or three years. And under a new coaching regime, players can have a new lease of life experience.

7 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

Back off, Scotland. Keep your mitts off our future ABs 😝

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 3 hours ago
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson will have frightened his employers already

“Frightened” is a dumb characterisation. All Razor was asking for was “an open mind”. Makes total sense.

10 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

You forgot to mention that Tupou has only ever been coached in Australia by hopeless kiwi coaches …….. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie. How come he is not amazing ? I can tell you why. Because they are rubbish coaches. Especially in Australia. Now he is going to Melbourne to be coached by an utterly hopeless South African coach who has been dragging the Rebels down for the last few years. He won’t be improving any time soon. Unless of course he gets to play under one of our terrific Australian coaches in the Wallabies and is inspired to perform. Otherwise forget it.

7 Go to comments
C
Clive 3 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

I read all that fluffy Offal is god BS, where was the mention that Tigers gave them a good beating? The really good thing about Offal going South would be if they changed the rules giving us access to Sam Simmonds who is playing out of his skin, Bro Joe who I believe is the T14’s top scorer, Ribbans, Willis, Marchant and Arundell, Offal they can keep.

25 Go to comments
S
Snash 3 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

Ben click-bait-king Smith strikes again. Gee no mention of ABs record loss to Boks on eve of RWC23. Was it Suzie? The ref? Jet-lag? Parochialism? Better team lose? W anchor.

40 Go to comments
L
Luke 3 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

Ben thanks for the article. Nothing gets this team performing better than people writing them off. You are their biggest fan and thanks for the continued support : )

40 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions successor all but confirmed

Farrell is a bloody good coach and ten times better than the hapless kiwi Gatland. Australia needs to choose one of our excellent Australian coaches to be able to compete.

1 Go to comments
d
d 4 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The point about 10 having to be a solid defender is interesting. Do you think teams will start playing more physical players there and developing their skills at 10? Or will we continue to hide the natural 10s who can't tackle as well? Farrell seems to have both!

25 Go to comments
m
matt 5 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

South Africans only care about winning the World Cup. All other tests are just stepping stones to that.

40 Go to comments
A
Andrew 5 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Any chance the Tongan Thor label could be dumped? It’s as lame and tired as Flying Finns/Flying Fijians. Just use his name.

7 Go to comments
K
Kostya 6 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

“From Suzie the waitress” - a disproven myth; “to Sam Cane’s red” - a red that is in line with every shoulder-on-head red that has come since the new rules were put in place. AB fans went from blaming the ref and defending SBW in 2017 v Lions to blaming the ref and defending Cane… they never learn do they? Even Squidge agreed that this was a clear red. Oh and that wallabies sweep was after 1.5 years of not even being able to practice together due to covid. Try again Benny boy.

40 Go to comments
A
Azmaori 6 hours ago
Five players in line for a change in national allegiance in 2024

Unbelievable that the AB’s didn’t encourage Ngani Laumape to remain available. Since Ma and SBW, he is the only one with the ability to penetrate, as well as knock people over on attack or defense.

10 Go to comments
S
Steve 7 hours ago
Borthwick selects Skivington to coach England A against Portugal

Why, Gloucester ain't doing that well, stinks of nepotism to me, jobs for the boys !!!

5 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 7 hours ago
'We had a chat': Sale admit to talks with the in-demand Mason Grady

Sanderson in the news again? The guy never stops promoting himself.

1 Go to comments
A
Alex 8 hours ago
Championship statement: 'Urgent' request made to RFU

I’m all for pure merit in a perfect world. But we don’t live in that world and even top flight rugby in England is in a bad spot. I actually think even a 10 team PR2 is too many, Id have a 10 team top flight, 8 team tier 2 with 1 up, 1 down between them, decided by the tier 2 top team playing the bottom team in the Premiership in a 1 off match end of each season. Ring fenced below tier 2. Make sure every match between both divisions is either on TNT or streaming on PRTV. But I absolutely get what PR & the RFU are doing here with the 4 folded clubs especially with Wasps who really are a truly historic rugby brand. I’m a Quins supporter so I hate them, but I love to hate them, I’ll be very happy if this plan in Kent comes through, they belong in the Home Counties if not London proper.

1 Go to comments
