All Black Will Jordan opens up on trying to ‘get over’ World Cup heartbreak

More than 70 days on from the All Blacks’ heartbreaking defeat in the Rugby World Cup final, outside back Will Jordan has opened up on how tough it was to try and “get over” the one-point loss.

Jordan took the rugby world by storm during a record-equalling try-scoring blitz at the sport’s showpiece event last year.

While some may consider Jordan more of a fullback, the 25-year-old drew level with greats Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea with eight tries in a single event. All four players achieved this feat on the wing.

While Jordan’s hat-trick in the semi-final led New Zealand rugby fans to dare to dream ahead of a date in the final with South Africa, the All Blacks’ quest for World Cup glory wasn’t to be.

Captain Sam Cane was sent off midway through the first term, and while the All Blacks fought their way back into the contest and had chances to win the final, it wasn’t to be in the end.

The 2023 All Blacks walked up onto the stage at Stade de France to collect their silver medals. They were the runners-up at Rugby World Cup – and it was clear how much the pain of defeat hurt.

But more than two months on, the All Blacks are feeling “refreshed” and ready after assembling for a camp with new coach Scott Robertson.

“There was certainly a patch in the summer where you spent a bit of time thinking about it. It probably took a while to get over it or have a bigger picture look at it,” Jordan told reporters.

“I think now, reasonably refreshed about heading back into footy.



“It was certainly a pretty awesome experience over in France. I learnt a lot and enjoyed the whole thing.

“As a group, we haven’t really touched on it too much. Obviously a bit of a new group, both management and there were some new players come in in the New Year as well.

“Definitely looking forward.”

With new coach Scott Robertson at the helm, both Jordan and All Blacks teammate Damian McKenzie spoke positively about their initial thoughts on ‘Razor’ in that environment.

But they’ve got a point to prove as well. Both men are gearing up for somewhat defining Super Rugby Pacific campaigns with the Crusaders and Chiefs respectively.

With last year’s first-choice flyhalf Richie Mo’unga leaving New Zealand for an opportunity in Japan, McKenzie is looking to seize the day by making the No. 10 jersey his own.

As for Jordan, the world-class outside back could potentially make the switch to fullback under the coach he won seven Super Rugby titles with.

But Beauden Barrett will be available for the All Blacks which means that there are questions that won’t be answered for quite some time yet.

“Razor certainly brings his own style to things and whilst it’s been a pretty lowkey camp, connections are a huge thing for him,” Jordan said.

“We’ve obviously got a good relationship already but a few of the other boys might (not) have worked as closely with him as others so just getting to know them.

“Just getting a pretty fresh vibe I think. It’s early in the season, we’re a while away from the first Test so nothing too serious but just connecting as a group.

“The focus for the next six months is on Super Rugby,” Jordan added.

“I’ve usually played at fullback for the Crusaders so we’ll see what happens there but it’s just about having a good campaign of footy and hopefully getting into the ABs and from there we’ll see what happens.

“Obviously Beaudy (Barrett) is coming back which is exciting so for me it’s just about having a good Super campaign and working on the things I need to and we’ll see what happens in July.”