United Rugby Championship

Munster confirm Joey Carbery departure with Top 14 club circling

By Josh Raisey
Joey Carbery of Munster before the United Rugby Championship Semi-Final match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster have confirmed that No10 Joey Carbery will leave at the end of the season amid links with a move to the Top 14’s Bordeaux-Begles.

The 28-year-old arrive at Munster from rivals Leinster in 2018, winning the United Rugby Championship last season and finishing the campaign as their top scorer.

His time Munster has been beset by injury though, and he is currently a member of an already lengthy injury list for the province. This has seen him fall down the pecking order with both Munster and Ireland, with his last cap coming in 2022. The 37-cap international is nursing a wrist injury at the moment, although his return is imminent, which will be a boost to head coach Graham Rowntree.

After his departure was announced, Carbery said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Munster Rugby and the Munster fans for the last six seasons.

“I’ve loved every minute, through the good and bad days. Thomond Park and Musgrave Park will always be special places for me.

“I’m excited for a fresh start next season but motivated to give my best and end this season on a high.”

Graham Rowntree said: “Joey has contributed a huge amount to Munster Rugby on and off the pitch since joining six years ago.

“A fantastic professional, he has been a pleasure to coach and is a hugely popular member of the squad.

“We will wish him and his family all the best when the time comes but there is still plenty of rugby to be played this season.”

