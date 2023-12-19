Joey Carbery linked with Top 14 move to rival France No10

Top 14 outfit Bordeaux-Begles are eyeing a move for Munster fly-half Joey Carbery ahead of next season, according to French outlet Sud Ouest.

The 28-year-old is being viewed as the deputy to Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert while he is on duty with France, with current understudy Zack Holmes’ contract expiring at the end of the season and 21-year-old rookie Matéo Garcia being the only candidate to fill the void.

The 37-cap Carbery joined Munster from Leinster in 2018 with the aim of moving out of Johnny Sexton’s shadow. However, he has been dogged by injuries during his time at Thomond Park, which has not only seen him fall out of contention with Ireland, earning his last cap almost 18 months ago, but has also seen him fall down the pecking order at Munster, with Jack Crowley now the preferred No10. He is currently out of action until the new year with a wrist injury.

With his chances of playing for Ireland any time soon looking quite low at the moment, Carbery could cash in on a lucrative move to the Top 14. Jalibert is the incumbent No10 with Bordeaux as it stands, but he will spend a lot of time with the national team, meaning the Irishman could play a pivotal role at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.