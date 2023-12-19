Joey Carbery linked with Top 14 move to rival France No10

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
28 - 17
FT
11 - 12
FT
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
35 - 13
FT
29 - 7
FT
36 - 17
FT
37 - 27
FT
24 - 21
FT
29 - 28
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
32 - 24
FT
38 - 5
FT
32 - 29
FT
19 - 47
FT
24 - 27
FT
Friday
13:00
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence

2

Leinster tabled €500k for RG Snyman

3

Where are they now? The last London Irish team before its collapse

4

Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup

5

Newcastle Falcons suffer nightmare journey home from South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland

Jacques Nienaber's arrival could spark a major change in Leinster - and Ireland's - approach.

United Rugby Championship News

Aphelele Fassi: 'I’ve got a better chance of making a difference if I start putting in consistent performances'

Leinster table €500k for Springbok second row RG Snyman

Cardiff Rugby to change hands as new owners confirmed

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

Jamie George passionately defended Owen Farrell when chatting to Jim Hamilton ahead of the Bulls vs Saracens match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. You can watch the full interview for free on RugbyPass TV

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Wallabies watch: Michael Cheika back on the market
R
Rouan 1 hours ago

It would be a mistake for Michael Cheika to return to a tier 2 rugby country, the drama and the chaos that engulfs Rugby Australia. Personally Jake White will be an excellent coach to rebuild Australian structures and identify young players

Go to comments More News
Seven things we learned from the first 7 rounds in the BKT URC
N
Nigel 1 hours ago

With neutral officials mandated to ensure all teams are treated with the same application of the laws (whether one agrees with them or not is irrelevant) there’s no question that the Southern hemisphere teams would occupy 4 of the bottom 6 places. Simple as that.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Joey Carbery linked with Top 14 move to rival France No10

By Josh Raisey
Joey Carbery of Munster during the pre season friendly match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Top 14 outfit Bordeaux-Begles are eyeing a move for Munster fly-half Joey Carbery ahead of next season, according to French outlet Sud Ouest

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old is being viewed as the deputy to Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert while he is on duty with France, with current understudy Zack Holmes’ contract expiring at the end of the season and 21-year-old rookie Matéo Garcia being the only candidate to fill the void.

The 37-cap Carbery joined Munster from Leinster in 2018 with the aim of moving out of Johnny Sexton’s shadow. However, he has been dogged by injuries during his time at Thomond Park, which has not only seen him fall out of contention with Ireland, earning his last cap almost 18 months ago, but has also seen him fall down the pecking order at Munster, with Jack Crowley now the preferred No10. He is currently out of action until the new year with a wrist injury.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim ShowRugbyPass tv
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

RugbyPass tv

With his chances of playing for Ireland any time soon looking quite low at the moment, Carbery could cash in on a lucrative move to the Top 14. Jalibert is the incumbent No10 with Bordeaux as it stands, but he will spend a lot of time with the national team, meaning the Irishman could play a pivotal role at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Related

Leinster sign Springbok RG Snyman from rivals Munster

Leinster have confirmed the signing of double World Cup winning Springbok RG Snyman from bitter rivals Munster ahead of next season, where he will team up with his former South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland
Search