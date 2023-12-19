Leinster sign Springbok RG Snyman from rivals Munster

Leinster have confirmed the signing of double World Cup winning Springbok RG Snyman from bitter rivals Munster ahead of next season, where he will team up with his former South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old is set to join on a one-year deal, RugbyPass understand, bringing his stay in Ireland to five years.

Ever since South Africa were crowned world champions for a record fourth time in October, the 117kg lock had been linked with a move away, with Gallagher Premiership outfit Bath being frontrunners to recruit him. It only emerged in the past week that Munster’s Irish rivals were eyeing the 34-cap Springbok, with the lure of teaming up with Nienaber again surely being a factor.

World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights Watch more on the RugbyPass Youtube channel RugbyPass Youtube World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights Watch more on the RugbyPass Youtube channel RugbyPass Youtube

Nienaber arrived at Leinster at the end of November after finishing his time with the Springboks, but will enjoy the services of Snyman again next season, who was a pivotal member of the Bomb Squad in France, scoring a crucial try against England from the bench in the semi-final.

Snyman joined Munster in 2020 after a short stint with Mie Honda Heat in Japan, but his time with the province has been beset by injuries, which started with him rupturing his ACL seven minutes into his debut against none other than Leinster in August that year. He is currently out of action after suffering a shoulder/chest injury in the World Cup final which required surgery.

Given the injury record that the South African has, this poses a huge risk to the four-time European champions when considering the eye-watering salary he is expected to receive in Dublin.

The announcement comes just before the two sides meet next Tuesday at Thomond Park, which may add some extra spice to what is already a fierce rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the move was announced, Snyman said: “Having settled really well in Limerick since our arrival in Ireland almost four years ago, my wife and I want to stay on in Ireland if possible.

“Continuing with Munster Rugby beyond June of 2024, was no longer a choice I could exercise. I will continue to give my absolute all and best for Munster, on and off the field, until the end of the season.

“After careful consideration of all offers presented, the Leinster opportunity was the one I decided on. It is an invitation that allows me to continue to stay part of a world class high performance rugby set-up. It also enables my wife and I to stay in Ireland.

“I am a professional rugby player. I need to work very hard to see to it that I add value to any system that trusts me enough to improve its cause. At Leinster, I will continue to be challenged to my utmost limit to improve my game and hopefully contribute to improve the club. That will be my only job and I intend to do everything to achieve this at the highest level of performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and to work under Jacques Nienaber again. I want to thank Leinster for making it possible.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “We’re delighted that RG is joining us next season. He is a world class operator, coming into his prime and a powerful athlete who will bring more competition to that position for our squad.

“He is also a double-World Cup winning Springbok and all that brings in terms of experience and all our players can tap into that. We are always looking for ways we can improve our learning as a group and I know from speaking to Jacques that RG will hopefully help us do just that.

“His arrival is a fair bit away yet, but it’s great to have his signature and in time we can welcome him properly, but for now it’s all eyes on our trip down to Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.”