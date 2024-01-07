Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Wales legend JPR Williams has passed away, aged 74. Williams had a storied career for not just club and country, but for the British and Irish Lions, with whom he won eight Test caps on successful tours of New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974. A former Wales captain, Williams was influential in one of the country’s finest rugby eras, winning successive Grand Slams and Triple Crowns. The former fullback was appointed MBE in 1977 for services to rugby. A post by Williams’ former club, Bridgend Ravens, confirmed the news late Monday evening. ADVERTISEMENT

“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” they said.

“One of Bridgend’s most decorated players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as club president. Our thoughts are with JPR’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams. One of Bridgend’s most decorated players and an icon of World rugby, JPR served the club most recently as Club President. Our thoughts are with JPR’s family and friends at this sad time 💙 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/gUqFuhPWg0 — Bridgend Ravens (@bridgendravens) January 8, 2024

A true icon of 1970s rugby, Williams was also an orthopaedic surgeon and had four children with his wife, Scilla.

In a statement provided to the BBC, the family said: “JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time.”