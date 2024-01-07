Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
38 - 19
FT
17 - 10
FT
27 - 17
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Former Ireland captain to switch allegiances to Wales? - report

2

Wallabies shock All Blacks:10 bold predictions for 2024

3

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

4

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

5

Courtney Lawes rumours swirl as England star visits ProD2 club

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The flow of talent across the Channel is creating a more sustainable and competitive Premiership.

International News

Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024

Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales

More International More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

JPR Williams: The orthopaedic surgeon who broke bones with Lions and Wales
C
Coach 31 minutes ago

Absolute LEGEND!! RIP JPR! Gave me much joy to watch him. I have his treasured signature from the 1974 Lions tour in South Africa.

Go to comments More News
Wallabies shock All Blacks, Springboks’ fall from grace: 10 bold predictions for 2024
J
Jmann 2 hours ago

‘worthy winners’?? In what universe was that a worthy final win?

Go to comments More News
International

Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

By Ned Lester
Former Welsh rugby union player John Peter Rhys J.P.R. Williams gestures at the Centre Court's Royal Box, on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wales legend JPR Williams has passed away, aged 74.

Williams had a storied career for not just club and country, but for the British and Irish Lions, with whom he won eight Test caps on successful tours of New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974.

A former Wales captain, Williams was influential in one of the country’s finest rugby eras, winning successive Grand Slams and Triple Crowns.

The former fullback was appointed MBE in 1977 for services to rugby. A post by Williams’ former club, Bridgend Ravens, confirmed the news late Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” they said.

“One of Bridgend’s most decorated players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as club president. Our thoughts are with JPR’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A true icon of 1970s rugby, Williams was also an orthopaedic surgeon and had four children with his wife, Scilla.

In a statement provided to the BBC, the family said: “JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Why Smith needs a bodyguard and a footballer to thrive for England Why Smith needs a bodyguard and a footballer to thrive for England
Search