All Black Ardie Savea nominated for prestigious New Zealand sports award

The award nominations just keep on coming for All Black Ardie Savea who has been named as one of five finalists for the Sportsman of the Year honour at New Zealand’s prestigious Halberg Awards.

About 24 hours after New Zealand’s agonising one-point defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final, Savea was crowned World Rugby’s Player of the Year for the first time in Paris.

Savea, 30, has since been named the All Blacks best player for the third consecutive year, and the rampaging backrower also collected the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year.

But going beyond the realms of rugby, Savea is now in the running to be named New Zealand’s best sportsman of 2023 – but the All Black will come up against world-class competition for the accolade.

Track cyclist Aaron Gatee, squash star Paul Coll, golfer Ryan Fox – who is the son of legendary All Black Grant Fox – and motorsport champion Shane van Gisbergen are also in the running.

While the All Blacks fell short of World Cup glory, the team is up for Team of the Year and former boss Ian Foster is in the mix for Coach of the Year.

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens are also up for Team of the Year after both winning last season’s World Sevens Series.

Camron Leslie, who is a dual international, has been nominated for Para Athlete of the Year. Leslie has won three Paralympic golds in swimming and has also represented New Zealand at three world championships in wheelchair rugby.

The rugby-related nominees are below:

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Gate (track cycling), Ardie Savea (rugby), Paul Coll (squash), Ryan Fox (golf), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport)

Para Athlete/Para Tam of the Year

Anna Taylor (para cycling), Cameron Leslie (Para swimming and wheelchair rugby), Daniell Aitchison (Para athletics), Lisa Adams (Para athletics), Nicole Murray (Para cycling)

Team of the Year

All Blacks (rugby), All Blacks Sevens (rugby sevens), Black Ferns Sevens (rugby sevens), New Zealand Warriors (rugby league), Women’s K4 500m (canoe racing)

Coach of the Year

Cory Sweeney (rugby sevens), Gordon Walker (canoe racing), Ian Foster (rugby), Lars Humer (swimming), Sean Thompson (snow sports)