Scott Robertson urges NZR to ‘keep an open mind’ about eligibility rules

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has urged New Zealand Rugby to “keep an open mind” about potentially reconsidering their eligibility rules so that overseas players could play Test rugby.

Robertson rose to fan favourite status as a coach in New Zealand after leading the Crusaders to seven Super Rugby titles in as many years, and he celebrated with an iconic breakdance every single time too.

While the Crusaders’ dynastic period of success should justifiably reflect positively on the rugby genius that ‘Razor’ possesses, it was far from a one-man operation.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga might have elevated himself into the ‘greatest of all time’ debate within Super Rugby after starring in the legendary Crusaders No. 10 jersey during this period.

Mo’unga, 29, took a while to replicate that form within the Test arena, but the playmaker seemed to hit his stride on the road to last year’s Rugby World Cup final at Stade de France.

But, at least for now, Mo’unga is ineligible to play for the All Blacks after inking a three-year deal with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan. It’s a big loss for New Zealand rugby, but that could change.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday after assembling a squad of 22 players for a brief All Blacks camp, Robertson revealed how he wants NZR to stay “a step ahead.”

“What I’ve talked and presented to the board, the CEOs of Super Rugby, the PUs (provincial unions), of Heartland… is around keeping an open mind in that space,” Robertson said.

“That’s what I’ve asked for.



“I’ve not asked, ‘Can I please have someone come and play for us?’. But keep an open mind (about) where the game is at the moment. It’s moving quite quickly, as we know.

“There’s a lot (going on) on and off field, with players and decisions and contracting.

“I want to be a step ahead of it, so keep an open mind.”

According to the current eligibility rules in New Zealand, players plying their trade for overseas clubs are not available to play for the All Blacks.

Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Beauden Barrett – who are all playing in Japan at the moment – are an exception as they have signed deals with NZR that will see them return to New Zealand.

But, in theory, the likes of Shannon Frizell, Aaron Smith, Brodie Retallick and even Ngani Laumape cannot be called upon by coach Robertson.

“I have got to get in front of a few people, have a few conversations, catch a few eyes, have some chats. I think it’s important we do that, respect for all options,” Robertson added.

“I just want to keep an open mind, so I can select the best players available for the All Blacks.”