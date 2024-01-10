‘Pretty pissed off’: Julian Savea reveals frustration following Hurricanes exit

After a decorated 153-game Super Rugby career with the Hurricanes, former All Blacks wing Julian Savea will don a new club’s colours in 2024 after signing for Moana Pasifika.

While the Rugby World Cup winner is “looking forward to the challenge” with the Tana Umaga-coached side, Savea has opened up about the disappointment in his Hurricanes exit.

The man affectionately known around the rugby world as the ‘Bus’ was off contract with the franchise at the end of last season and the Canes decided not to re-sign the veteran.

Savea was officially revealed as a Moana Pasifika player in September, with the 33-year-old tweeting that he was “grateful” for the opportunity.

But, as Savea suggested in an interview with Newshub’s Ollie Ritchie, there appears to be more to this story.

“I was pretty pissed off, to be honest, but that’s rugby and they’ve got a job to do,” Savea said.

“Just the process… they didn’t let me know until later on and that’s the biggest thing.”

Moana Pasifika will travel to Wellington to face the Hurricanes in Round 13 which could potentially see Savea take the field with a bit of a point to prove.

It’s a game that Savea is already looking forward to.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and I guess I’ve got that game marked on my calendar as well,” Savea added.



But with 54 Tests to his name and a glistening 60-try Super Rugby career as well, there’s no denying that Savea will go down in history as one of the Hurricanes’ greats.

“Savea’s pace, strength and ability to finish out wide will be a tremendous asset for Moana Pasifika on the field, but his impact off the field will also prove beneficial,” Moana Pasifika said in a statement in September.

“With one of the most recognisable names in rugby, his injection into the Moana Pasifika community space will be inspirational to Pasifika rugby hopefuls in New Zealand and across the Pacific.”