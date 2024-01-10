Former Maori All Blacks lock signs on with Australian Super Rugby club

After helping Taranaki with New Zealand’s NPC title last year, former Maori All Blacks lock Tom Franklin has signed with the Western Force ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Franklin, who represented the Maori All Blacks nine times from 2014 to 2019, brings 85 games of Super Rugby experience with him out west – including a title with the Highlanders in 2015.

The Opotiki-born second rower has also plied his trade overseas with Kobelco Steelers in Japan. During that stint in the famed red jersey, Franklin had a conversation with Force coach Simon Cron.

Franklin adds more depth and experience to an already impressive list of names at lock. Former Wallaby Izack Rodda, Jeremy Williams, Felix Kalapu and Lopeti Faifua are also options in the second row.



With the Force announcing the signing of Franklin on Thursday, coach Simon Cron spoke about the value of adding someone of the New Zealander’s calibre to the squad.

“An area that we’ve been light on has been lock, so we’ve been looking for somebody who can add value to the team straight away,” Cron said in a statement.

“Tom has knowledge around lineouts, skills around the park and most recently he was in the winning Taranaki team at NPC level. Talking to his forwards coach, he was a big part of that.

“I coached against Tom when he was at the Highlanders and he was one of the best defensive lineout readers that we’ coach against. I was lucky to chat to him in Japan when he was playing for Kobe and you could see what he adds.

“With the age of our tight-five forwards we needed somebody who was a bit more experienced. Tom brings a high-skill, high-pace game with a good rugby brain and good knowledge. He’s also an awesome person who’ll help bring through a lot of our guys and play at the highest level still.”

Franklin flew into Perth during the Christmas leave period and has now resumed training alongside his new teammates.



Nic White, Ben Donaldson and Harry Potter are among the other marquee additions to the Force’s roster ahead of their quest for a finals berth in 2024.

“I’m really happy to move to Perth and join the Force,” Franklin said.

“I had a good chat to Crono and the coaches which excited me about the move, and I heard good things from ex-players like Marcel Brache who spoke about how the club is growing.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be part of something with high aspirations and to go to the next level. I’m excited to be part of that and excited to be back in Super Rugby and take on the challenge.”

The Western Force will kick off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign at home to the Hurricanes on February 23.